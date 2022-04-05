U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the best graduate programs for 2023 is here, exposing disciplines where the University of Cincinnati (UC) excels and where it underperforms.
Each year, U.S. News ranks graduate programs in six different categories: Law, medicine, nursing, business, education and engineering. The most recent rankings were released last week.
U.S. News uses expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research and students to rank the best graduate school rankings, according to the media company.
The UC College of Medicine is home to the second-best pediatrics program in the country, currently tied with Harvard University and one spot behind the University of Pennsylvania, which occupies the No. 1 spot. Pediatrics is UC's highest-ranking graduate program in the 2023 U.S. News report.
In addition, the UC College of Medicine ranks highly in both primary care and research. UC is tied with John Hopkins University and the University of Missouri (Kansas City) at No. 52 for best primary care and is tied with the University of Miami and the University of Minnesota at No. 43 for the best medical research program.
The medical programs at UC also claimed the No. 20 spot for the most diverse medical school, based on the percentage of each medical school's fall 2021 total enrollment of underrepresented minority students and how that percentage compares with state and national race-ethnic-group proportions, according to U.S. News.
The law program at UC did fall a few ranks from its position at 81st best law school last year, ranking No. 88 in the country this year, tied with Lewis & Clark College (Northwestern) in Portland, Oregon. According to U.S. News, the program has 392 full-time students, compared to the 443 students attending Lewis & Clark College's law program.
Within the College of Education, Criminal Justice and Human Services at UC, education graduate programs ranked No. 100 in the rankings this year, tied with five other schools including Kent State University.To see a full list of UC's graduate program rankings, as well as that of other U.S. Colleges, visit the U.S. News website.