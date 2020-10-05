The University of Cincinnati (UC) is known for being one of America's best co-op schools. With the pandemic, students like Sarah McKeown are continuing a fully online co-op experience in the comfort of her hometown, Chicago.
McKeown is a fourth-year information technology (IT) major, with a focus on software development. She is currently co-oping for Cold Jet, a Loveland-based dry ice equipment company. She serves as a web-development intern, which includes programming for its website.
"I'm pretty lucky that I am in a field that it is very easy to do online," McKeown said. "I don't have to really go up and talk to people. I can just send emails all day and no one would bat an eye or notice anything different. So I am lucky to be in that kind of situation."
McKeown says the benefits outweigh the drawbacks of doing a co-op online. She loves being able to work in her pajamas and not having to drive to work every day. These kinds of benefits "make you realize that you're a slob," she laughs.
As for drawbacks, McKeown finds it hard to stay on task in a quiet room.
"You're not physically at work, so it's kind of hard to keep on task," she said. "For example, at least for me, if I were working in a cafe, I would probably get more done than if I was just alone in my bedroom. So, having people around kind of makes me more productive."
For someone who likes listening, rather than talking, McKeown is thriving in an all-online environment.
"I think I actually prefer having it online. I like being around people, but I don't like talking to people," she said.
McKeown's love for her company could contribute to the fact that she prefers online.
"I've always enjoyed the people that I work with. I just love the company. I love the work that I do," she said.
Mechanical Engineering student Ben Morrow was co-oping for Marathon Petroleum when the pandemic hit last spring. He prefers the in-person experience over online.
"In-person for my particular job was much better because I worked in maintenance and reliability. Online made it very hard to get stuff done, but we got into a rhythm of getting data from the plant and working it over at home," he said. "But being in [the office] is significantly more useful and efficient."
Not all co-ops are online this semester. Morrow has many other engineering friends who are doing in-person co-op.
"I think all being older mechanical engineering [majors] has us in important roles and fields at companies that don't seem concerned, which given the data risks of young people, I think makes sense," he said.