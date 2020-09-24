With total confirmed cases at the University of Cincinnati (UC) reaching over 300, here is what students need to know about getting tested for COVID-19.
Where is testing?
Students can receive testing at University Health Services, located on East Campus at 3120 Burnet Ave., or at the UHS Testing Center, located at Common Edge North, 57 West Daniels St. Both locations are a short walk from campus.
Students who wish to get free COVID-19 testing can go to any of the testing sites located in Hamilton County. Students commuting from Northern Kentucky can find testing locations near their homes here, and students commuting from Indiana can find testing sites here.
How to get tested
COVID-19 testing through University Health Services and the UHS Testing Center are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (513) 556-2564 any time between 9:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Monday – Friday.
Who can get tested?
Only students who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who were exposed to the virus are eligible to get tested at UC’s testing sites. Students who want to get tested but do not qualify for testing through UC can check out this website, which has information on where to get free testing without having symptoms.
UC is also conducting random surveillance testing for students who live in university housing or in neighborhoods adjacent to campus. The goal of random testing is to understand how many students have COVID-19 at a certain time and use that data to see what activities need to be changed or canceled. Students selected for random testing are not required to participate.
How to report a positive test result
It’s crucial for those who test positive for COVID-19 to self-report their diagnosis on the UC COVID Check app. The app has a daily health check feature, plus a way to report your positive test result from your phone. The app is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
For more information, check out UC’s testing FAQ page.