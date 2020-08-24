In response to the coronavirus pandemic, UC is requiring that everyone who visits campus wear a face covering, but many students want to know who is enforcing this mandate, the repercussions for not wearing a facial covering and other related questions.
Facial coverings must be worn at all times while on campus, except when eating, according to UC's webpage.
UC is not providing masks or face shields to its community members, so students, faculty and staff must come to campus equipped with their own masks. However, faculty members have been given a supply of disposable masks in case a student comes to class without one, though repeatedly forgetting to bring a mask can lead to academic discipline.
For students who find themselves caught on campus and in need of a mask, the Campus Recreation Center (CRC) is selling them this semester at its member services desk.
Students who want to wear an alternative to a close-fitting mask must receive approval from University Health Services (UHS) for an accommodation, according to Aniesha Mitchell, UC's director of student conduct and community standards.
Students can start this process by emailing UHS at COVIDWatch@uc.edu. Those who receive an accommodation will be required to wear a clear, plastic face shield that extends below the chin and around the sides of the face instead of a mask.
Students who refuse to wear facial coverings can be reported by faculty, staff or other students to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards. Repercussions for not wearing a facial covering range from a warning to suspension, Mitchell said.
Christopher Lewis, vice provost of academic programs and professor of family and community medicine at UC, completed his final inspection of campus Aug. 21. While most of the students he encountered were wearing masks and social distancing, there were about a dozen doing the complete opposite, he said.
Lewis confronted the students and believes that if everyone does their part to protect themselves and others by wearing facial coverings and social distancing, face-to-face instruction will continue throughout the semester.
"As a doctor, I know people who have died from COVID-19," Lewis said, adding that the toll of the pandemic is evident walking through the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. "When you see it up close, it is impossible to ignore the consequences of not taking this pandemic seriously."