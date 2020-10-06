Mikayla Renfrow, a senior musical theater student in the College Conservatory of Music (CCM), began her journey acting in the third grade.
Her first introduction to theater was through her grandmother. As a child, Renfrow would join her grandmother at a dinner theater on the weekends.
"One of my very earliest memories of that place was seeing White Christmas," Renfrow said.
Although Renfrow loved acting, at a young age Renfrow's interests would soon fluctuate. In a few years, Renfrow went from being a competitive gymnast to a flute player. Unable to feel fully satisfied with any of these passions, it wasn't long before she would return to her true calling.
When she was 12 years old, she decided to attend the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA). Renfrow no longer felt that she was missing a part of herself.
"I knew that there was a performing arts school in town, so I basically did what I could to get audition material together. I got in and the rest is history," she said.
From that point on, Renfrow would be in four to five shows a year. There was never a time when she wasn't in rehearsal. However, due to the pandemic, Renfrow's life on stage and off stage would soon change.
"It was like this weird twilight zone. We didn't really know what to think of it," Renfrow said.
Earlier this year, when the pandemic hit, Renfrow was beyond thankful to have the opportunity to act one last time on stage in front of an audience in CCM's production of "The Secret Garden."
Only two days after the last performance, UC announced campus’s closing, and productions everywhere would be canceled.
Renfrow began to question if she would ever have the chance to be on stage again. She was overwhelmed with self-doubt and felt as if there was no light at the end of the tunnel.
After taking a step back and reflecting, Renfrow realized that she was still a senior who would graduate with a major that she loves. She could have continued to look at the negative impact the pandemic has on her potential career, but she decided to look at her current situation in a more positive light.
Renfrow thinks this could either be the best or worst time to major in musical theater.
"The first thing that people turn to during crazy times like this are artists," she said.
As a result of the pandemic, Renfrow's school schedule looks quite different this year, like many other UC students. Her dance classes are still in-person and practice social distancing, but her acting class is online.
"We're getting into this weird time in the industry where self-tapes are a big thing now," said Renfrow.
Before going into an audition room, directors usually ask for a self-tape first. When COVID-19 started, self-tapes started to become the primary source of auditioning. Luckily, Renfrow and her classmates were already used to making self-tapes.
"It's definitely weird talking to a computer. What we do should be with people, it's a human artwork," Renfrow said.
Renfrow isn't sure what the future will hold for the musical theater industry. She's had this conversation many times with her peers, but no one is certain of the outcome.
The pandemic could lead to positive changes for the performing arts community. "I think our industry is kind of going through a full makeover right now and in the best way possible, I think it needed one and even brush up in ways," she said.
Although no one has answers for the theater world, Renfrow knows that one day the world will be safe again and that the theater world will return.
"I think that there is still a lot of things that we need to grow, fix and change before we do that, so it's just a matter of time of being patient. We'll get there," Renfrow said.