Starbucks, the largest coffeehouse chain globally, has seen a series of locations attempt to unionize, with 100 coffeehouses across nineteen states announcing union campaigns – including a location in Memphis, Tennessee, where 7 employees who attempted to vote for a union were fired. With the large unionization effort, The News Record interviewed Starbucks employees from its location on Calhoun St., as well as on-campus workers representing the coffee giant about their experiences.
Nukes de Almeida Nukuis – an 18-year-old Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP) student at the University of Cincinnati (UC) and shift supervisor for the Starbucks on Calhoun St. – has worked for the company since 2019. Although they're paid $16.24 an hour now, thanks to their promotion, Nukuis still remembers their grueling early years as a barista, making only $10.25.
"I worked at the waffle house on McMillan, where I was making about $4 an hour plus tips, and I was working two jobs until January 2020," they said, describing the experience as "awful."
"I would go from a five-hour morning shift at Starbucks straight to a seven-hour second shift at Waffle House on weekends, all while balancing school [and shifts] during the week," Nukuis added. "Paying tuition was insanely difficult."
While these monetary concerns are no longer prevalent for Nukuis, their management position brings only new challenges. "I feel like we're always overstaffed or fatally understaffed," they said, with the pandemic exacerbating staff shortages "because everyone has COVID-19."
Miriam Gray, one of Nukuis' co-workers and a fifth-year electrical student at UC, has worked for Starbucks since senior year of high school. "I make about 12.75 an hour," said Gray, calling it "enough to get by," while revealing she also has a second job as a Doordash driver.
The News Record reached a Starbucks spokesperson, who noted that her comments should not be considered a direct response from the company.
"We have made monumental investments in wages of the past two years," she said, adding that the regular wage for partners will be "$17 by the summer of 2022."
She also said, "Starbucks had faced worker shortages like any other company," but the company intends to "adjust the labor model to more accurately reflect the growth of our company."
Although on-campus workers are not official subsidiaries of Starbucks, reporting instead to food service company Aramark, they share many of the same complaints.
"I feel as if Aramark does not care about its workers really at all, especially student workers," said Isabel Castellanos, a 21-year-old psychology student who has worked for an on-campus Starbucks since her first year. "Huge decisions are made without any warning or without even thinking about how we could be affected," she said.
She recalled her first days as a barista when she would make "a couple dollars or less a shift in tips." This ended after a visit from high-up officials at Aramark, who "came by, starred at us for ten minutes without saying anything, whispered something to our boss and then left." Their only suggestion, Castellanos said, was to remove the tip jar, claiming it "looked like we were begging for money, and was tacky."
Recently, they began putting tip jars back up, "but on days when we know officials are coming, we always have to hide it," she said. Similarly, Aramark Starbucks workers were no longer allowed to use meal passes, despite formerly receiving one per shift.
"Many students rely on those as their main source of food or nutrition during their college experience," said Castellanos. "Taking it away randomly without warning was inconsiderate and even dangerous in my opinion."
Although the meal passes have been allowed again, the disconnect between workers and management remains. "I talk a lot to my co-workers and managers, and they all feel very similar," said Castellanos. "It's just that once it goes to somebody one level up, it's hard to get past that."
Aramark did not respond to The News Record's request for comment.
Starbucks itself is beginning to fear its reputation has been diminished. In its annual fiscal report for 2021, under the item labeled "Risk Factors," one such risk is those related to "brand relevance" and "brand execution."
"Our success depends substantially on the value of our brands," said the report, adding that anything that may decrease that value – such as failing to "invest in the right balance of wages and benefits to attract and retain employees that represent the brand," or "to foster an inclusive and diverse environment" – could have a "negative impact on our financial results."
According to organizations representing Cleveland's Starbucks workers, when it comes to creating an inclusive environment, the company has done exactly the opposite. On Feb. 15, with 21 employees as signatories, Workers United filed charges against Starbucks with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). That document alleged the company engaged in a campaign of coercion as the unionization effort was ongoing. They included coercive statements such as "threats, promises of benefits," coercive rules and coercive behavior, such as "surveillance," to dissuade employees from joining the movement.
"We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores," said the Starbucks spokesperson.
Nukuis received similar treatment, experiencing gaslighting from her manager when they brought up their concerns, they said. When Nukuis spoke about staffing problems, their boss said they "loved it," explaining, "It makes it easier for her to make schedules." Nukuis has consistently made notes while record-keeping about equipment that needed to be replaced, "but nothing ever happens."
These incidents have only increased student workers' support for unions. "I think unionization is great,” said Nukuis, saying that while Starbucks is "violently anti-union," they've considered unionizing their store, along with "all the stores in the district."
"It feels like a pipe dream, but I wouldn't mind at all," they said.
Castellanos felt universities propagated a culture of exploitation. "I think universities take advantage of student's need for a job and offer hard jobs, for little pay and little hours because they simply know they can," and called student workers "under-appreciated."