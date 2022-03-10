With the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) recent decision to drop its indoor mask mandate, some students have expressed relief and excitement, while others remain apprehensive.
As of March 12, the university will eliminate all masking restrictions, in addition to removing a weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated individuals. An announcement to students cites the low rates of infection and high compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) best practices as the reason for eliminating regular testing for those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC updated its guidelines on Feb. 25, now saying that in communities with low COVID numbers, such as Hamilton County, “people may choose to wear a mask at any time.”
“Throughout the pandemic, we have been thoughtful and intentional about our health and safety strategies,” said M.B. Reilly, spokesperson for UC. “We will continue to work with experts from our academic health center and local health departments to monitor health data and trends and adjust our requirements accordingly.”
Even with these amendments to the university’s COVID-19 guidelines, masks will continue to be required in public transportation, clinical settings and for at least ten days after an exposure to COVID-19, according to UC’s recent announcement.
Zeke Texter, a fourth-year communications and marketing student, agrees with the university’s changed COVID-19 guidelines to not mask indoors.
“With cases going down to the lowest it has been since early November, I think it makes sense,” said Texter. “It is good that we’re doing it gradually, and not just immediately. Not just because the weather is getting nicer, but I think it makes sense.”
Gregory Terrell, a third-year computer science student, shares Texter’s sentiment and agrees that it's good the mask mandate is ending for UC.
“I think most people are vaccinated so, at some point we have to transition back to not wearing masks,” said Terrell.
While the students agree with the university’s action in removing the mask mandate, not all feel that the announcement was communicated effectively to the UC community. Of the small survey of students The News Record spoke with, there were individuals unaware of any COVID-19 changes at all.
Texter agrees that email is an efficient way to communicate this information regarding COVID-19 efficiently, but also feels the university could have sent out a text alert, like a UC alert.
With spring break beginning on March 14, the complete removal of masks comes only two days beforehand – Texter believes these COVID-19 policy changes are well timed.
“If things go really wrong, there's only so much of a semester that can really be affected as opposed to if he tried to lift it [mask restrictions] in January,” said Texter. “I don’t think they’re making an uneducated decision.”
Rebecca Yardy, a third-year pre-physical therapy student, says that the lessened COVID-19 precautions make her more stressed about maintaining her safety while on campus
“I think it will be a little more stressful since the people who haven't gone vaccinated could potentially be carrying it around because I have older parents who while they may be vaccinated if I happen to carry it back to them,” said Yardy. “It is scary because I don't want to put other people at risk.”
During the fluctuating COVID-19 restrictions, Reilly emphasizes flexibility to modify processes, in order to reflect the current circumstances.
“We want to congratulate our campus community members for seeking to work together in efforts to support good health practices,” said Reilly. “By seeking to work together, all of us help to support and help to protect each one of us.”