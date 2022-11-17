A recent letter shared on social media expressing racist and genocidal rhetoric has sparked a conversation about diversity and inclusion at the University of Cincinnati (UC), especially within the College of Nursing.
Students, faculty and staff voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the College of Nursing at the African American Cultural & Resource Center in a forum held on Nov. 9.
Dr. Anne Gakumo was appointed the endowed chair of diversity, equity and inclusion at the College of Nursing in October of last year and quickly learned there was much work to be done.
"In my experience since being appointed last year, I learned that we have work to do in addressing structural racism and bias," Gakumo said. "We have been discussing such issues openly as a college this year as we develop our strategic plan around our DEI efforts."
Desa Dorsey, a nursing instructor in the College of Nursing, has been waiting to speak out for a long time. She believes the college minimizes African Americans and lacks the appropriate culture of DEI.
Dorsey has spoken to students who have voiced concerns about the equity and cultural competence in the admissions process and the admissions committee, how diversity is defined and how Black students are recruited.
"Complaints have been made by students and faculty, students have voiced concerns regarding equity and cultural competence in the admissions process," Dorsey said.
Furthermore, Dorsey said, they've lamented "how diversity is defined, and how Black students are recruited (to name a few) over the years."
Dr. Karen Bankston, professor emerita at the College of Nursing, earned her Ph.D. from UC in 2005. When she graduated, the program lacked diversity as Bankston was one of the three black students in her Ph.D. cohort and the only graduating student from that class.
Since then, Bankston believes the college has improved its recruitment of Black students at the graduate level. "Faculty across universities are struggling with how to incorporate discussion about truth, reconciliation, and justice and its effect on learning outcomes," said Bankston.
Yet Dorsey's students and colleagues still say more work is needed. "Racial discrimination and microaggressions are experienced by Black people in the College of Nursing, as elsewhere on campus," Dorsey said. "Students have expressed the desire for more Black faculty, staff and students to create a sense of belonging and community."
Meagan Lamkin has dedicated her life to tackling this subject. Lamkin is head of the Coalition for Anti-Racist Action (CARA) and has collaborated with Dorsey on several occasions. Hired to "broaden participation in undergraduate research," in 2016, Lamkin soon learned about the "microaggressions and unconscious bias," realizing how "they interact with the primary pathway into research."
Eventually, Lamkin created CARA, a "cross-campus network staff and faculty working to support calls to action by Black-led organizations." Despite discussing "issues brought to our attention," and "exploring solutions," most, according to Lamkin, haven't been resolved.
UC is not the only nursing institute to struggle with racial disparities in its facilities. In 2019, the Cincinnati Herald found that of the advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) in Cincinnati, 85.7% were white and only 6.6% were African American.
Similarly, a survey by the American Nursing Association found that 92% of respondents had experienced racism in their profession. While 72% of Black respondents said racism was an issue in nursing, only 29% of white respondents agreed.
The College of Nursing at UC has improved diversity over the past decade, growing from an 8% Black student body in 2011-12 to 13.5% in 2021-22.
In fact, the College of Nursing was awarded the INSIGHT award for Excellence in Diversity in 2015, doing so annually since then. Dorsey believes these awards hold little value, especially given the college of nursing's "ongoing underrepresentation of Black students, staff and faculty."
Despite the positive increases in recent years, diversity and inclusion practices have ways to go at the university, according to a statement issued by Eva Fried, assistant professor at the College of Nursing and director of its nurse-midwifery program.
"What I will say is that the College of Nursing has many opportunities to address racial bias, including in the visual environment, admissions, curriculum, faculty hiring, and accountability," said Fried. "For example, evaluations of faculty, staff, and curriculum could include evidence of racial bias or activities to address/redress racial bias."
Gordon Gillespie, interim dean at the College of Nursing, was unaware of any complaints about Nursing's admissions process.
"I will acknowledge that maintaining a positive sense of self was terribly hard throughout my educational and professional career, even though I was successful in both," said Gillespie. "Several years ago, our prior dean, Dr. Greer Glazer, transformed our college to begin using holistic admissions making us an early pioneer in this practice."
Gillespie dismissed any student or faculty concerns over the fear of speaking out against alleged issues with DEI.
"[Individuals are] welcome to share their experiences and recommendations for improvement with me as they relate to a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, and safety for the college of nursing," said Gillespie."
Gakumo said the work of advancing ideals of equity and inclusion "will continue moving forward as we engage with our students, faculty, staff, and administration to ensure that we are intentional and transparent in promoting a culture of equity, inclusion, and belonging."
As of now, there have been no formal allegations against the UC College of Nursing over concerns of DEI.
In Dorsey's view, this lack of whistleblowers is by design. "Speaking out requires courage because of potential ramifications," she said. "When the majority of white nurses do not believe racism is common in their profession, and Black nurses remain drastically underrepresented, racial disparities in health outcomes will be ongoing."