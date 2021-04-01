This article originally appeared as, “Ohio to vaccinate every college student who wants a COVID-19 shot.” The article has been updated to reflect new information.
Governor Mike DeWine announced today that Ohio will hold vaccine clinics for college students starting new week. The vaccinations will take place on college campuses to increase the likelihood that students will participate.
"It is a strategic move to vaccinate them on campus before they get out in early May, get out in the summer, and scatter throughout the state and throughout the country," DeWine said today during a coronavirus briefing.
The state will try to vaccinate every college student who wants the vaccine with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Ohio expects to get a larger shipment of the vaccine next week, from 67,400 doses this week to 171,900 next week.
"While fewer of our young people get sick from COVID, the evidence clearly shows they are significant carriers," DeWine said. "And they're significant carriers because of their interaction with other people."
Given the announcement, the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) vaccine distribution subcommittee of its COVID-19 response team – which includes representation from both the Cincinnati Health Department and the Hamilton County Health Department, UC College of Medicine and the UC Health COVID-19 Core Team – is readying to make preparations on behalf of UC students.
UC will not administer the vaccine, but will partner with UC Health, a licensed and authorized vaccine provider who operates UC’s University Health Services.
It is uncertain when UC Health will receive the designated shipment of vaccines, but planning is underway to host on-campus vaccination clinics the week of April 10. It is also uncertain the exact number of doses that will be designated for use on UC’s campus.
UC Health plans to begin emailing students at their university email account regarding scheduling next week. The vaccine will be made available at no out-of-pocket cost to students, as the vaccine itself is free.
UC’s COVID-19 Response Team and UC Health estimate that up to 3,000 doses could be administered in a single day at UC.
UC is urging students to still read and follow advice on how to successfully participate in vaccine enrollment in their home and communities.