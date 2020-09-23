The University of Cincinnati (UC) has officially launched an app to stem the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
According to a news release, UC’s COVID Check app is now available to all students for download through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
The university is asking every member of the campus community to complete a brief symptom survey, either through the app or online, each day before coming to campus.
Only students living on or coming to campus are required to use the app. Certain on-campus buildings and amenities, such as the Campus Recreation Center, will limit access to only those who can show they have taken the survey.
The app will decide as to whether a student is healthy enough to be on campus. Students will be given either a green or red light based on their answers to a handful of health-related questions.
“We are committed to doing all we can to keep our campus community healthy and create a culture of care. UC COVID Check allows data regarding the number of cases, location of cases and more to be carefully reviewed by our health experts, allowing science to guide decision-making,” Executive Director of University Health Services Kim Miller said in a statement.
Should a student report symptoms, they will be contacted by a case investigator who will then advise on the next steps. If testing or contact tracing is deemed necessary, that investigator will collect relevant information, including the date of onset symptoms and the names of those who came into close contact with the infected student.
Data collected from the app will be stored in a “secure case management system” that tracks cases and potential hot spots, the release states.
“It is important for members of the UC Community to commit to completing a daily health check using the app,” Miller said. “This is about creating a community of care. Everyone needs to do their part.”
The university recently recorded a total of 321 positive cases of COVID-19 among members of the student body. The majority of those students live off-campus.
Positive cases in the neighborhoods surrounding the university have spiked. In response, officials with Hamilton County will increase testing in those areas to stem further spread of the virus.
According to county officials, the positive case rate among college-age individuals in the county has reached 12-13%.
The university is already conducting random testing on students living on campus and in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Spikes in positive test results are likely due to an increase in weekend social activity, Christopher Lewis, professor of family and community medicine, said in a statement.
“So, as a physician who has seen the effects of COVID-19, I’d ask our entire campus community – many of whom are already doing so much – to do just a little bit more to ensure our community remains healthy, strong and safe every day of the week,” he said.