Officials at the University of Cincinnati (UC) have announced their decision to cancel spring break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The university has officially cancelled spring break in response to public health and safety concerns, according to a Sept. 24 email sent to students from Provost Kristi Nelson and Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Jack Miner.
Instead, the university is adding two reading days to the spring semester calendar on Feb. 16 and March 24, 2021. Spring semester will end two days early, creating a week-long break between the spring and summer semesters.
Final exams are scheduled for April 22-27, 2021.
“Although the removal of a traditional Spring Break may be disappointing, each of us must continue to be vigilant in our safety practices to reduce risk to ourselves and others,” Nelson and Miner wrote.
All public health and safety procedures will remain in place during the spring semester, including use of the COVID Check app.
UC’s spring semester schedule mirrors that of other public universities.
The Ohio State University (OSU) announced earlier this month that it was cancelling its spring break as a result of COVID-19 concerns. Instead, OSU plans to have two instructional breaks, one in February and one in March.
Some students expressed reservations about the university’s decision.
First-year computer engineering student Kai Hoenshell said cancelling spring break would deprive students of a much needed reprieve from coursework.
“I think a lot of students look forward to that break,” he said.
“I’d prefer more consistent testing,” said Sam Heinz, a first-year mechanical engineering student, citing other universities that required students to submit to COVID-19 testing before returning to campus.
However, university officials have cited skepticism that too much testing would lead to a high-number of false-positive test results, according to previous reporting from The News Record.
Given a lack of systematic studies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend testing all students upon arrival. However, there remains persistent debate as to the effectiveness of this kind of testing.
While UC has the capacity to test all of the approximately 5,000 students residing on-campus, testing is limited to students experiencing symptoms as well as those who have come into close contact with an infected individual.
The university is also conducting random surveillance testing on students living on campus and in the neighborhoods surrounding campus.
Since campus reopened in August, the university has recorded over 400 positive cases of COVID-19 among members of the student body.
Officials with Hamilton County recently recorded a spike in positive cases of COVID-19 in the neighborhoods bordering campus. The county is ramping up testing in those areas to mitigate any further spread.
As part of the university’s fall reopening plan, students will not return to campus following Thanksgiving break and all courses will transition back to remote learning.
More information about the spring semester schedule can be found here.