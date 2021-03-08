An online event held by a University of Cincinnati (UC) student organization was interrupted after at least two people started shouting hate speech.
The United Asian Advocates organized a panel consisting of eight Asian leaders from fields including medicine, music, technology, teaching, art and writing.
Aashka Raval, a third-year student and the organization’s co-president, said around 50 people were attending the Feb. 23 event, when about 45 minutes into the meeting two people joined and began yelling racist language.
“It wasn't even just anti-Asian, it was anti-Semitic, anti-Black. Just awful words,” Raval said.
The two people were removed shortly afterward, but their interruption turned what was supposed to be an empowering event into a traumatizing experience for those involved.
“I was very shocked during the moment,” said Fatima Khan, a third-year medical sciences student and treasurer for United Asian Advocates. “I think everyone just kind of was like, ‘what is happening?’”
In response, the organization plans to work with Zoom to obtain the email addresses and phone numbers of all those who joined the event to track down who the intruders were, Raval said.
While it’s currently unknown whether it was UC students who were responsible, it seems likely given the event was largely marketed to the campus community.
“I do not want to believe personally, that they were UC students, because if I believe that then I also have to believe that I go [to] a campus where there's so much hate,” Raval said. “But having said that, we were intentional with our marketing.”
The university recognizes harassment and discrimination as a violation of the student code of conduct, which states punishments can include sanction or “removal from activities, courses, residence hall or the university,” following a hearing.
This isn’t the university’s first confrontation with racist remarks directed toward the Asian community.
In September, John Ucker, an adjunct instructor at the College of Engineering and Applied Science referred to the coronavirus pandemic as the “Chinese virus” in an email to a student.
Raval said United Asian Advocates is also planning to release demands to the university administration, one of which is for UC President Neville Pinto to condemn incidents of hate speech directed at the Asian community.
“To our knowledge, President Pinto has not made a statement on that,” she said about the incident involving Ucker.
“We created a safe space for people to ask questions, for panelists to share their experiences,” she said. “A lot of them were sharing some very private stories about how they had problems with their identity in school and how they were trying to connect to the Asian community in their field.”
“It’s just not right for intruders to come and disrupt that,” she added.
Aarti Raghavachari, a fourth-year international affairs student and co-president of United Asian Advocates, said that despite the trauma caused by the hate speech, the organization remains energized.
“This incident and all these incidents that are happening on campus doesn't deter us from continuing our programming,” she said. “…This is only going to push us even more so forward.”