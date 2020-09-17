UC's social justice and identity centers face staffing shortages, pandemic-related changes

As the fall semester continues, the University of Cincinnati's (UC) four social justice and identity centers are trying to find ways to mitigate the obstacles of the coronavirus pandemic.
The centers are attempting to maintain the resources and support students need as they experience staffing shortages and transition to virtual programming.
"Similar to other offices on campus, our current challenges include converting our signature programs into virtual programs – while maintaining a high impact, keeping our returning students engaged and ensuring that both new and returning students know that we are still a safe space and community committed to supporting them," said Mercedes Jones, program manager of the African American Cultural and Research Center (AACRC).
Jones has been overseeing day to day operations and signature events at the AACRC for two years. She said the center will continue to have its traditional programs this semester, and has committed to staying open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for students to visit regularly.
"Being a Black student at a predominately white institution is not always easy," said Jones. "With everything going on in our world, it's essential that our Black students know that we are still here for them."
The AACRC's programs are being held virtually this semester.
Wokeshop Wednesday provides a space for Black students to have discussions about what it means to be Black, and occurs weekly from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Brothers and Sisters Excelling (BASE) program happens every other Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. and addresses academic, social, personal and leadership skills.
Students can stay up to date on monthly programs put on by the center's leadership teams, by following the AACRC's social media and checking the center's CampusLink.
The center is also focused on trying to fill the AACRC director's position by early spring. Former director Ewaniki Moore-Hawkins left Aug. 7 after working for the university for 18 years.
Along with the director's vacancy in the AACRC, the Women's and LGBTQ centers are also operating without permanent, full-time directors.
According to current staff at the respective centers, former director of the Women's Center Mandy Shoemaker left in June and former director of the LGBTQ Center Preston Keith left in January.
According to the Undergraduate Student Government's Co-Director of Ethnic & Cultural Affairs, Idra Risma, The Office of Ethnic Programs and Services is without a program coordinator, assistant director, or program manager, but the office is planning on hiring professionals to assist with a number of its programs.
The university issued a hiring freeze in May through the rest of fiscal year 2021, but President Pinto's email announcing the hiring freeze notes that "exceptions may occur for essential personnel in key academic and research areas as well as support services."
"The director positions became vacant during the remote period, but they will be refilled as exceptions to the ongoing hiring freeze," said UC spokeswoman M.B. Reilly in an email. "The search for the Director, LGBTQ Center, is in the final interview/selection phase. The other job descriptions for the new postings are currently under review and will post accordingly. Hiring committees consisting of students, faculty and staff are either in place or will be forming for these positions."
Despite current vacancies, social justice and identity center employees are still working to provide support and connect with students.
The Women's Center is balancing COVID-19 precautions with maintaining their programs that promote wellbeing for women and gender non-conforming students across campus.
"I think that anxiety is felt by many at this time, and we wanted to offer a supportive space for students to catch their breath." said Assistant Director Dominique Brown.
The center is offering a virtual mindfulness session this semester and is collaborating across the Student Affairs division to facilitate other programs.
In addition to its virtual programs, the LGBTQ Center is open for students to stop by the center Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Like most of our unit peers, COVID has presented the challenge of transitioning our face-to-face programs to virtual," said Juan Guardia, interim director of the center and Dean of Students.
And while the transition from face-to-face programs has been a challenge, the center seems to embrace the virtualization aspects. Guardia said the center has a podcast in the works. It's also launched the application for THRIVE peer mentoring and the Kaleidoscope support group will begin meeting virtually.
The center plans to celebrate LGBTQ History Month in October and honor National Coming Out Day on Oct. 12.
"The Office of Ethnic Programs and Services (EPS) is still here as a resource for students and while the office space itself isn't open for people to walk in the way that they used to, there are multiple ways that the office staff is trying to engage the community," said co-director Idra Risma.
The office recently hosted webinars discussing the current racial climate and invited guest speakers to facilitate conversation on race relations in higher education.
"EPS puts on a lot more programming that students might know about," Risma said. "The office holds a lot of events like the Asian Student Welcome and the Latinx Student Welcome. These would normally be during welcome week and typically have a lot of people and food. For this year, they have been adapted to COVID regulations and have all taken place online via WebEx."
Other programs the office is continuing this semester include WorldFest, BEARchats, Native American Heritage Month, Latinx Heritage Month, Asian Pacific Islander Initiatives and various inclusion-based student welcoming events.
"With all the racial tension, people are feeling a need for a sense of connection," said Risma.