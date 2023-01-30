The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) is investigating a series of incidents that occurred on Sunday evening in Daniels Halls.
According to a safety alert sent out by the police division, the incidents include three counts of burglary, one theft and one sexual imposition. The university crime log also reports two counts of trespassing.
The reported crimes began around midnight on Jan. 29 and spanned to 8:30 a.m. on the same day, according to the university crime log.
Authorities believe that all crimes were committed by the same suspects, who are described as “male juveniles.” At this time, no other description of the suspects is available.
In a non-emergency situation, Students can reach UCPD at 513-556-1111 or for more information about UC’s safety resources visit the Public Safety website.