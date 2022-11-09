The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) reported to students on Monday a high number of auto thefts and theft from cars in both the on-campus Calhoun Garage and off-campus U Square at the Loop Garages.
This string of incidents could involve as many as nine separate incidents based on the timeframe of the university’s disclosed investigation.
The series of incidents began on Oct. 29, according to UCPD. However, in the past two weeks there have been an increased rate of crime involving motor vehicles. 14 incidents have been reported to UCPD near the UC Uptown campus and one additional incident at UC Blue Ash’s campus.
According to Kelly Cantwell, senior public information officer for UC Public Safety, UCPD is investigating these instances at Calhoun Garage, partnering with the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) to assist in finding a suspect.
“UC's Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the incidents at Calhoun Garage and our patrol unit has also increased patrols in and around Calhoun Garage,” said Cantwell. “All patrol officers have received internal information to ensure awareness.”
The two departments are sharing relevant images regarding these cases in an attempt to identify suspects. UCPD is working on thefts within Calhoun Garage, while CPD is handling thefts at the U Square Garages.
Although the motor thefts have occurred frequently in the past week, Cantwell believes that these crimes are more based in circumstance than in patterns of stolen items or a specific proprietor.
“There are some commonalities, however, these are crimes of opportunity. Many, although not all, of the vehicles that have been stolen were left unlocked,” said Cantwell. “In addition, in some cases the perpetrators see something inside the vehicle that they believe is valuable and break into the car as a result.”
In the statement released earlier in the morning, UCPD expressed recommendations for students who park in the affected garages to help prevent future incidents of theft:
Lock your car.
Do not leave spare keys in your vehicle.
Remove all belongings from plain sight, including loose change and cell phone chargers.
Take your valuables with you, or if you cannot bring them, remove them from sight before you arrive at your destination.
If possible, install an audible alarm system.
If you are a victim of crime or observe suspicious activity, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Download the Bearcat Guardian app for additional resources. The app is available for free on the App Store or Google Play.
No suspects have been identified as a result of the ongoing UCPD investigation and it is unclear if UCPD will release information to the public in the future.