Officials at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are expecting more students to return to in-person learning in the upcoming fall semester.
The university is currently planning on a semester with increased on-campus and in-person activity as a result of successful vaccine distribution nationwide, UC President Neville Pinto said in an email to students Thursday.
“We anticipate expanded opportunities for in-person learning, teaching, staffing and campus life while keeping the safety and health of our students, faculty, staff and visitors paramount,” he said
“Like our students, we are eager to get back to more in-person activity. We yearn to see our campus bustling again,” he added.
Pinto didn’t provide specifics as to what that increased in-person activity will look like and what pandemic protocols will be in place.
The News Record has made numerous attempts to interview Pinto since last semester, but his administration has yet to make him available.
Though he did say the university will continue to use a “step-wise” approach in its planning for fall semester and encouraged students to continue following public health guidance.
“We will continue to monitor pandemic developments,” he said. “Your ongoing diligence and collaboration are essential to our successful steps toward a more robust on-campus environment this August.”
This announcement comes as the state’s COVID-19 infections have decreased more than 80% since their peak in December, with thousands of vaccine doses being administered to Ohioans daily.