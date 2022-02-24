The University of Cincinnati (UC) has announced a shift in its response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While keeping its indoor masking requirement, UC has announced mandatory weekly testing for unvaccinated students, faculty and staff will cease effective Feb. 28.
“As the Omicron variant is declining in our community and the rates of infection move toward pre-Delta variant numbers, we continue to consider the best course of action moving forward,” said the UC COVID Response Team in an email to the UC community on Feb. 24. “In this ever-evolving COVID landscape, it is important that we maintain the flexibility to modify processes as necessary to reflect current circumstances.”
Still, UC will continue to offer testing to all students, faculty and staff who are symptomatic and/or have been exposed to another individual with COVID-19.
Further, the response team noted “because [UC has] met or exceeded many CDC-based best practices, we have been able to successfully manage the impact of the latest variant.”
To continue support of vaccination, UC has also announced the launch of the Bearcats Booster Raffle. Faculty, staff and students can submit their name, date they received their booster and the brand/type of booster using the UC COVID Check app, the web version of the app or via email to uccovidcheck@ucmail.uc.edu.
Beginning in March, UC will randomly draw 10 individuals from the entire pool of submissions to receive a $100 gift card.
“Booster shots continue to be extremely important in our efforts to maintain health and safety on our campuses,” wrote the UC COVID Response Team in its email to the UC community. “In fact, research indicates that vaccinated individuals with a booster dose are less likely to become infected with COVID-19 and, if they do, their symptoms are typically less severe.”
More information regarding UC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here.