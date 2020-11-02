2020 will be remembered for a lot of things: The pandemic, nationwide protesting, a divided country and a presidential election wrapped up in a neat little bow. 18-45-year-olds will represent 40% of America in this election, and many UC students have already voted.
Psychology student Josey Leach has already voted for former Vice President Joseph Biden through mail.
“I like his policies such as the affordable healthcare plan and how he wants to transition to clean energy sources. He definitely has more clear strategies for taking on issues such as the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.
On the other side is journalism student Grace Tierney. She will be voting for President Donald Trump on Nov. 3. She says she has always liked him because he goes against the norm.
“My initial gravitation towards his campaign was the fact that he was not a politician. I love how he breaks the norms of what political figures in the past have done, like the rallies and his outspoken Twitter, for example,” said Tierney.
Leach thinks police reform is “absolutely necessary.” Her vote for Biden is a vote for those who don’t have a voice in America.
“Law enforcement has become more about oppressing people than protecting them and I think that needs to be changed,” she said. “Police should be trained to protect human rights and utilize de-escalation tactics rather than using excessive force.”
In addition, Leach says her vote matters because people’s rights are on the line.
“It has been made clear that Biden cares more about protecting the rights of many marginalized groups such as the LGBT community and Black Americans who have had to deal with a lot of injustices over the past few years,” she said.
Tierney voted for Trump in the 2016 election. She says she will vote for him again because he has fulfilled promises.
“He has gotten much to which he promised done, like bringing back American jobs to America, broken stock market records, highest Black and Hispanic employment rates, really narrowed down on immigration, pulled us out of negative trade deals, built an incredible military, successfully removed terrorist organizations and so on,” said Tierney.
Fashion design student Alexis Piascik voted in-person on Oct. 29. She voted for Biden because she, like Leach, also feels that rights are at risk.
“As a woman, I feel my rights threatened through the attack on birth control, abortion access, and reproductive rights in general,” she said. “The pandemic is worsening, climate change is ravaging the nation, we need change and we need someone who cares about people over profit.”
Piascik isn’t necessarily thrilled about voting for Biden. “I voted for Biden, but it was less about voting Biden in and more about voting Trump out,” she said.
Leach comments that the results of the election could affect marginalized communities. “This election is important because it could impact what opportunities and resources are protected by law for various groups of people,” she said.