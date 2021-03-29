Students at the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) College of Law made a successful oral argument before a panel of federal judges.
Third-year law students Trane Robinson and Katia Basalla made their arguments before the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in January.
Their services were provided pro bono through the College of Law’s Sixth Circuit Clinic, which has represented 20 clients since its inception in 2003.
The students worked with clinic Director Colter Paulson and Co-Director Nathan Colvin in representing Jason Rosales, who was convicted in 2019 of conspiracy and attempt to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, court documents show.
The district court also added an obstruction of justice enhancement to Rosales’ sentence after he allegedly broke his phone by throwing it to the ground during his arrest.
Rosales was ultimately sentenced to 20 years in prison, court documents show.
Robison and Basalla argued there was insufficient evidence to convict on those charges, that the district court improperly instructed the jury during trial and that the court incorrectly applied the obstruction of justice enhancement.
In a decision filed on March 12, the Sixth Circuit upheld the conviction and jury instructions, but remanded the case back to the district court for resentencing regarding the obstruction of justice enhancement as “the burden of demonstrating certainty has not been met.”
While there are some things about litigation that can be mimicked in law school, arguing before a federal court of appeals is not one of them, Basalla said.
“The oral argument was like nothing I’d ever done before,” Basalla said in a release. “I felt so prepared for questions…I was even able to weave in some of my prepared remarks to answer them.”
“The stakes were just so real, because our client was sitting in jail, and we felt we had a strong argument to throw out his convictions or at least reduce his sentence,” Robinson also said in a release.
“To me, it’s the culmination of my law school experience,” Robinson said. “It definitely affirms for me that this is the right career path.”