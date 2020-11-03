It is not unusual for college students to adopt cats, dogs and other furry critters throughout their college career. Some University of Cincinnati (UC) students have taken it an unusual step further by adopting grandparents.
Adopt a Grandparent Cincinnati was founded by four second-year students studying neuroscience — Aditi Tarkar, Pranathi Jothirajah, Alexis Piciucco and Gabrielle Quartaraco — and one second-year student studying social work, Kimberly Noguera, in August.
“This club was founded because, during this pandemic, people have been feeling lonely or isolated due to not being able to interact with anyone,” said Tarkar, president of Adopt a Grandparent Cincinnati. “This program works to alleviate the stresses accompanied by the pandemic and forging a relationship between students and their grandparents.”
While the organization is not officially affiliated with UC, all of its 90 members are UC undergraduate students, according to Tarkar. The vast majority of these students are majoring in psychology.
Of their 90 members, 20 are paired with a grandparent and are actively talking to them. The other 70 students are on a waitlist to be paired, a list both Tarkar and Jothirajah, the organization’s vice presidents, have spent the last three months trying to shorten. Both have contacted various nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Hamilton county. So far, only Oak Pavilion Nursing Home in Corryville and The Residence at Salem Woods in Anderson Township have partnered with them.
“It’s hard getting more places to participate because either they do not have the time or resources to facilitate interaction,” Tarkar said. “Physical mailing has been the preferred option for the nursing homes as they may not have adequate resources for video/audio calls.”
Students and grandparents are randomly matched, although the organization has, in the past, honored some grandparents’ requests to have an adopter of the same sex.
“This organization benefits students by having someone to reach out to, and they get to form a relationship with [a] grandparent,” Tarkar said. “They can also be mentored and learn important life lessons. Likewise, grandparents feel that they are not alone, especially because their families may not be able to visit them at the moment.”
Tarkar, who was at one point communicating with one grandparent at each of the organization’s partnered facilities, shares his experience with adopting grandparents.
“I asked them ‘Where are you from?’ or ‘Do you like Cincinnati?’ and after two conversations, we started talking about the election and great places to visit in the Cincinnati area,” Tarkar said. “I really enjoy getting to know and communicate [with] my grandparents as it gives me a better perspective of the world, and especially the pandemic. It helps me understand how they feel about current circumstances.”
Adopt a Grandparent Cincinnati had its first meeting on WebEx in early September and communicated with its members primarily through email since then. Since its founding, Piciucco, Quartaraco and Noguera – the organization’s treasurer and secretaries – have been finding ways to improve Adopt a Grandparent Cincinnati. One of their innovations is November’s Thanksgiving art challenge, where students can create works of art that depict Thanksgiving, Tarkar said.
Students interested in becoming a member of Adopt a Grandparent Cincinnati can sign up for the organization’s waitlist.