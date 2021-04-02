The moment BrieAnna Reedus, a third-year nursing student at the University of Cincinnati, is finished with her schoolwork for the day, she quietly sits on her living room couch with a hook in one hand and acrylic yarn in the other. While she swiftly crochets, the room slowly fills up with the voice of her favorite crime podcast, "Affirmative Murder." Her mind is no longer concentrating on the movements, her hands know exactly what to do.
After sitting home for countless hours last summer due to the pandemic, Reedus decided to transform her passion for crocheting into a small business called Skeins, Hooks and Needles.
As a child, she was always creative. She would attempt almost anything that involved arts and crafts. From origami to colorful rubber band bracelets, Reedus enjoyed making homemade art.
Her love for crocheting originated in middle school when she was required to learn how to finger knit. Within the same year, her parents decided to buy her a book that included a step-by-step process of how to crochet.
As time passed, Reedus' skill level of crocheting flourished. After recognizing her talent, she started to sell a few of her handcrafted pieces, such as crochet scrunchies and stuffed animals to her peers in high school. Her mother saw potential in Reedus' business to bloom, so she decided to make business cards with the name Skeins, Hooks and Needles.
Since then, Reedus' name of her business hasn't changed, or her passion for crocheting.
"I tell people it's my old lady hobby," said Reedus. "I like to do it because I can make almost anything."
Her business Skeins, Hooks and Needles, has a variety of options to purchase from, such as scrunchies, coffee cozies, stuffed animals, cinch bags, blankets, scarves, hats and macrame.
Depending on the product she is making, each order can take up to a few hours or even a couple of weeks. Reedus makes sure that she never misses out on an opportunity to crochet, even during class. Since most of her classes are online, she has found crocheting beneficial for keeping herself from zoning out of lectures because her hands' movement helps her stay focused on material taught during class.
However, crocheting during class is not knew to Reedus.
"That's something that I started doing in high school because I would start to check out," she said.
Although she wasn't allowed to crochet in most of her classes before college, in one of her classes where crocheting was permitted, she instantly realized that as long as her hands were moving, the more apt she would be to engage in her lectures. As a result, she was able to carry over this innovative concept to focusing on her online classes.
Crocheting not only helps Reedus stay attentive during online class but is also a way for her to have a fun and creative outlet.
"I make crafts that I enjoy and hope that other people will enjoy them as well," said Reedus.
Throughout the creation of her business, Reedus has had full support from her family, especially from her grandma and mom. Whenever she runs into a problem or needs advice for sewing a certain fabric, her grandma is the first person she calls. Her mother is also someone she'll confide in for advice. She'll typically consult with her mother, who also knits, about future customers and prices.
"I always joke about how my mom is my unofficial marketing department," she said.
Since starting Skeins, Hooks and Needles during the pandemic, Reedus has loved every minute of turning her "old lady hobby" into a small business.