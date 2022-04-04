Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have attempted endless ways to stay active and in shape. In March 2020, Google searches for “online workouts” were at an all-time high, and once gyms reopened, people took their love of fitness from the house to the weight room.
Now, social media seems to be filled with people wearing athleisure, sharing workout tips and documenting progress. University of Cincinnati (UC) students are no different, with the Campus Recreation Center (CRC) regularly filled with fitness junkies. Crunch Fitness and Planet Fitness in Oakley are also popular destinations for students to get their workouts in.
The News Record spoke with one UC student on why fitness has become a priority for her.
Kayla Brunswick, a second-year business student, found her love for the gym three years ago. “I wasn’t in a great place mentally and also wasn’t in my best shape physically,” she said. “Once I started developing a normal workout routine and seeing minimal results, I fell in love with the process of becoming the best version of myself.”
Brunswick knew it would be a long process, but she was patient and continued to train. Then she became a Certified Personal Trainer (CPT). “Making the decision of becoming a CPT was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she said. “Helping people reach their maximum potential will always warm my heart the most.”
Brunswick works out five times a week, and uses the remaining two days for active recovery. She focuses on weight training and regularly shares her routines on her Instagram account, which has over 2,500 followers. Brunswick also enjoys cooking and shares her recipes online. She reminds her followers that staying active and healthy can be a long road.
“This is a process, put your trust in it, invest in it, and soon enough you will be in love with it,” she wrote on her Instagram story.
When it comes to goals, Brunswick doesn’t necessarily have a main goal. “It all comes down to strength,” she said. Not only my physical strength, but my mental strength as well has never been stronger since adding the gym into my lifestyle.”
Brunswick recommended to someone looking to start working out to “prioritize putting it into their daily.” She said to start off by going once or two a week and slowly add more days as weeks go on. “Throughout the process you have to remember to stay patient,” she said. “Progress takes time. Once that progress becomes visual to you, it’s easier to stay consistent. It then becomes a source of motivation, knowing that you are making progress and wanting to continue to make progress. Everyone has different sources of motivation, once you find yours the sky's the limit.”