As Women’s History Month concluded, the University of Cincinnati (UC) honored the achievements of five female student veterans at the Sisters in Arms ceremony Thursday at the UC African American Cultural Resource Center.
Sisters in Arms, established in 2015, is a program meant to recognize and highlight the contributions of women in the U.S. Military and thank them for their service, according to Terence Harrison, program manager of Veterans Programs & Services.
To be nominated for the Moore Award – named after Rosa Sanders-Moore, a woman veteran who served in World War II and is an alum of UC – nominees can self-nominate or be nominated by a peer, faculty or staff member. All honorees must be current UC students, including the Blue Ash and Clairmont campuses, and show exemplary qualities of military service, community service and GPA.
This year’s winners are Kristen Shannon of the College of Allied Health Sciences, Lauren Ritter of the College of Arts & Sciences, Emily Lacy of the College of Arts & Sciences, April Culbreath of UC Blue Ash, and Terri Andreoni-Armstrong of the College of Education, Criminal Justice and Human Services.
Harrison believes that Sisters in Arms is a particularly important award so that the Veterans Programs & Services can honor women who have previously gone without recognition for their service.
“History has shown that women had to disguise themselves as men so they could serve in the military,” said Harrison. “When the government allowed women to serve in the military, women were limited in what capacity they could serve, were limited to certain rank structures, and in some cases, did not earn veterans’ benefits.”
Women were unable to even serve in the military until 1948 when Congress passed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act. According to a 2020 Department of Defense report, the gender distribution between active and reserve military members is still far from even, with only 17.2% of active duty members identifying as female compared to 82.8% of men.
“We have heard instances where UC women veterans, who were wearing their military paraphernalia, were asked if their spouse, or father, served in the military, not realizing that the person wearing the articles of clothing was the veteran, said Harrison.
Despite the ongoing obstacles women face in military service, this year’s Moore Award winners represent excellence both inside and outside the classroom.