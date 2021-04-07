The University of Cincinnati (UC) is no longer automatically transferring student data to UC Health for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination effort following a lawsuit.
Three undergraduate students anonymously filed the lawsuit on Monday in response to the university’s plan to transfer students’ data to UC Health to streamline the vaccination effort.
That data includes student names, M numbers, UC email addresses, phone numbers, permanent addresses, gender and social security numbers.
Students were given the option to opt-out by 5 p.m. on Monday, though the student body was only just notified about the data transfer in an email on Friday.
In affidavits filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, the students cited privacy as their primary concern.
“The personal identifying information, including my social security number, provided by me to the University of Cincinnati was for the purpose related to educational programs by and at the University of Cincinnati and not for other unrelated purposes,” the lawsuit states.
The students’ desire to remain anonymous stemmed from “‘wokeism’ and political correctness prevalent on campuses across the United States,” documents state, adding that they fear retribution for speaking out against mass vaccination programs.
University officials, citing “privacy considerations,” reversed course shortly after the lawsuit was filed.
Students who plan to get a vaccine through the university must now consent to have their personal information shared with UC Health, Vice President for Student Affairs Debra Merchant said in an email to students on Monday.
Merchant said the university’s vaccine clinic will open on Saturday, offering students 18 years old or older the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in February.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that Ohio will begin holding vaccine clinics for college students. The vaccinations will take place on college campuses to increase the likelihood that students will participate.
The vaccine will be made available at no out-of-pocket cost to students, as the vaccine itself is free.
UC’s COVID-19 Response Team and UC Health estimate that up to 3,000 doses could be administered in a single day at UC.
The university is urging students to read and follow advice on how to successfully participate in vaccine enrollment.
A total of 3,369 positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among members of the student body since the campus reopened in August, according to the university’s public health data.
Students experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to a COVID-19-positive individual can still make an appointment to get tested through University Health Services by calling 513-556-2564.