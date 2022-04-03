Researchers at the University of Cincinnati (UC) took part in a nationwide study that found convalescent plasma can reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations, especially when given early in the disease course.
The study – which 23 sites nationwide conducted, including UC – found the use of convalescent plasma — blood plasma derived from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 — reduced relative risk reduction in coronavirus-related hospitalizations by 54%. It was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The research, conducted in collaboration with the Hoxworth Blood Center at UC, also showed that the sooner the convalescent plasma was given to the patient, the higher the reduction was.
“This trial provides robust data supporting the use of high-titer convalescent plasma given early during the course of the disease to prevent hospitalizations,” said Dr. Moises Huaman, associate professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC College of Medicine, in a UC News release.
The study followed 1,181 adults with COVID-19 – half were given high-titer convalescent plasma that contained a mixture of COVID-19 antibodies, while the other half were given a placebo. None of the patients given the plasma died, and 17 were hospitalized within 28 days of infection. Three patients given the placebo died, and 37 were hospitalized.
Huaman said convalescent plasma could be a beneficial COVID-19 treatment, especially when other medications are unavailable and new variants escape available therapies.
“The nice thing about this tool is that it’s adaptable and could be available globally,” Huaman added. “If you’re able to collect convalescent plasma from someone who has recovered from an illness due to the current circulating variant, those antibodies against that specific variant could help others.”
Though COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low in Cincinnati and the U.S., some experts are watching global numbers rise, fearing a potential new surge in the virus in the country.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes the use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma on immunosuppressed patients for emergency use. The Infectious Diseases Society of America suggests ambulatory patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 at high risk for progression to severe disease who have no other treatment options should receive the treatment.