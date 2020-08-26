The University of Cincinnati (UC) has recorded its first positive cases of COVID-19 among members of the campus community less than a week into the fall semester.
From Aug. 17-24 the university has recorded 36 positive cases of COVID-19, according to data from UC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Of the recorded cases, 18 were students, 10 were among faculty and staff and another eight did not self-identify their affiliation with the university.
It’s currently unknown whether any of these cases occurred in residence halls or university affiliated housing.
Cases were self-reported to University Health Services by students, faculty, staff and visitors.
The university plans to release weekly updates of positive cases using aggregate data that does not reveal personal information. Student contact tracing and testing records are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
“We’re continuing to work with legal counsel around privacy issues in the current environment,” university spokeswoman M.B. Reilly said. “University Health Services and other university units work directly with those students, faculty and staff most affected by any specific COVID-19 developments.”
UC reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 back in March when the pandemic began.