The University of Cincinnati (UC) last week released a short list of three semi-finalists for a new director of public safety and chief of police. The top candidates are Eliot Isaac, recently retired Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) chief, Matthew Davis, deputy director for the Illinois State Police, and Gary Lewis, chief of police at the University of Louisville.
One of the three finalists will fill UC Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police James Whalen, who announced his retirement in October last year. Whalen, a longtime CPD officer, joined UC in 2015 after a UC officer, Ray Tensing, fatally shot Sam DuBose – resulting in citywide protests and a multi-million-dollar settlement. Tensing was tried for murder twice, both resulting in hung juries.
“Director Whalen has been instrumental in multi-year reforms to UCPD’s policies and practices, furthering and sustaining a culture of inclusion, accountability and transparency following the tragic killing of Samuel DuBose,” UC President Neville Pinto wrote when announcing Whalen’s retirement. “He was and is widely recognized and known as a persistent and successful advocate for community engagement as the key to good public safety measures.”
Eliot Isaac
Isaac – who has been with CPD for over 30 years, serving as its chief since 2015 – announced his retirement in June last year, citing Cincinnati’s retirement systems. Teresa Theetge, executive assistant chief of CPD, is filling in as interim chief of police while the department searches for a new leader – she is the first woman to serve as the head of city’s police force.
In his letter of interest, Isaac cited his skills in “Community Problem Solving and constitutionally based policing principles.”
“I am recognized as a leader in community engagement and creating partnerships with community leaders in applying solutions to inner-city problems,” he said.
In the “Inclusive Leadership Philosophy” section of his application, Isaac said, “Ultimately, my role is to, ‘Listen more, talk less; involve more, exclude less; ask questions more and assume less.’”
Matthew Davis
Davis currently serves as the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Illinois State Police. According to his letter of interest, the state police agency serves over 12 million citizens spanning both rural and urban populations.
“I am a hands-on and highly adaptable leader with over 23 years’ experience in policy development, professional standards, technology development, crime reduction and strategic planning,” he wrote.
Davis also stressed “transparency and accountability,” saying, “I have attained sustainable results such as improved public safety services and increased trust in law enforcement.”
In the eyes of Davis, “the most critical aspect of inclusive leadership is to recruit, retain, and advance individuals with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.”
Gary Lewis
Lewis is the only semi-finalist to come from an extensive university policing past, most recently serving as the chief of police at the University of Louisville.
“I am very excited about this potential opportunity and feel as though I have much to contribute to the students, faculty and staff at the University of Cincinnati,” he said.
Lewis also touted his experience working with marginalized communities in, saying, “At each university the partnerships have been created between Student Government, BMI (Black Male Initiative), LGBTQ, Black Student Union, Athletics, Housing, Dean of Students, Greek Fraternity/Sorority, etc., have all been vital keys to building needed relationships.”
He added, “Now more than ever, a shift to a more inclusive style of leadership, one where a leader serves, listens, and focuses on the growth and· development of their team, is imperative for success.”
For more information on the three semi-finalists click here.