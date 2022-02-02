The University of Cincinnati (UC) received a record number of applications, over 25,000, a 10% increase from the previous year. This record number follows an increasing trend at the university, as UC reports more and more applicants in each of the past three years.
In a UC News press release, the university reported 22,352 applications in 2020, followed by 24,210 applications the following year in 2021.
Of this current year’s application pool, UC reported an increase in diversity, calling it “the most diverse in history.” The university saw a 33% increase in first-generation college students, a 27% increase in Black students, a 17% increase in Hispanic students and a 19% increase in international students, according to a news release.
In 2020, UC saw a 10% increase in applicants who are African American and an 8% increase in Hispanic applicants. This increasing trend throughout the pandemic reflects the class of applicants rather than students granted admission.
In a press release, Jack Miner, vice provost for enrollment management, attributes UC’s recent recognition in athletics to this year’s increase in applicants.
“The profile of the University of Cincinnati has been increasing over the past few years because of our strong academic experience and especially the opportunity for co-op and experiential learning,” Miner told The News Record. “Being one of the top co-op schools in the country leads to a very different educational experience for students than our peers and leads to a much higher job placement and much higher levels of student satisfaction.”
These events include UC Football’s participation in the College Football Playoff and the university's recent acceptance into the Big 12 conference.
On Jan. 24, 2022, students who submitted their application to UC by Dec. 1, 2021, received a decision regarding their acceptance. The university is open for rolling admission until March 1, 2022. Potential students are to confirm their enrollment status with UC by May 1, according to the university website.
“Some programs will continue to accept applications and students are notified on an ongoing basis if they applied beyond the published deadline,” said Miner.
While UC received a record-breaking number of applications this year, the fall of 2022 class numbers will not be finalized until the 15th day of the fall term.