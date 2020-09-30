Inundated with constant interruptions, sharp personal attacks and a diversion away from substantive policy, neither candidate emerged a clear winner from the first presidential debate.
President Donald Trump and Joseph Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, met Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland to go head-to-head in the first presidential debate of the 2020 election season.
The 90-minute debate, moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, included questions regarding the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery, race, law and order, climate change and election security.
But viewers of Tuesday night’s debate were left with little answers as it spiraled out of the moderator’s control.
Throughout the debate, Wallace tried to reign in both candidates to stay on topic, but was quickly overwhelmed by the persistent interruptions and back-and-forth, with Wallace at one point singling out Trump.
“Frankly, you’ve been doing more interrupting than [Biden] has,” Wallace told the president.
A three-person panel of political science professors from the University of Cincinnati convened in an online forum to offer their analysis of the debate.
“This was pretty rough to watch,” Associate Professor Stephen Mockabee said, coming away from the debate. “The first segment, things really got off the rails and kind of set the tone.”
Though Biden did not distinguish himself as the obvious winner, the panelists agreed that he succeeded in surviving the brunt of Trump’s bevy of personal attacks.
“If I’m writing a headline, [it] is ‘Trump throws the kitchen sink and Biden survives,’” Professor Richard Harknett said.
Biden was also effective as using body language and speaking directly to voters by looking straight into the camera, Harknett said. “As much as what he said, it was how he said it.”
Following repeated jabs at Biden’s son, Hunter, the former vice president made an emotional defense of his son’s history of drug abuse and subsequent recovery.
“I’m proud of my son,” Biden said.
One stand-out moment for Trump was his reluctance to condemn white supremacist groups, instead blaming much of the violence in recent protests on anti-fascist demonstrators. “This is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem,” he said.
Assistant Professor of Political Science Kim Conger said that Trump’s hesitation to speak out against white supremacy is likely not going to affect his support among voters. “He was basically saying the same things he’s said in the past,” she added.
Trump has previously received pushback for not immediately condemning white supremacists involved in violence during the 2017 protests in Charlottesville, Va.
Talking about police violence, Biden said that he did not support defunding police departments, instead calling for accountability and community policing. “We have to have a system where people are held accountable,” he said.
The president was quick to dismiss questions regarding his taxes.
Reporting from the New York Times shows that he has paid only $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017, due to staggering business losses.
“I paid millions of dollars in taxes, millions of dollars of income tax,” Trump said.
Mockabee said that the Trump campaign is counting on his base to ignore the subject of his tax returns.
On issues like climate change, Biden worked to distinguish himself from the progressive-wing of the Democratic party and the Green New Deal. “The Green New Deal is not my plan,” he said.
Regardless, Trump accused the former vice president of having ties to the “radical left.”
For his part, Biden portrayed Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as irresponsible and self-interested.
At times, Biden also retorted with personal jabs, calling Trump “the worst president America has ever had.”
Despite the candidates’ incessant back-and-forth, the panel of UC professors appeared to agree that this debate was an anomaly.