After sending a report to administrators at the University of Cincinnati (UC) requesting a reduction in the budget cut imposed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the university’s professors’ union says there are signs of progress in recent budget talks.
The UC chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and Faculty Senate met with administrators on Feb. 11 to “determine first steps in creating a more transparent budgeting process that more significantly incorporates faculty voices,” according to a recent post on the union’s website.
Members of that meeting ultimately decided on several ways to help faculty better understand the university’s budget, including:
- The university will provide training on budget practices to new members of the budget committees of the Faculty Senate and the AAUP.
- Administrators will help those committees in taking an exhaustive look at budget concerns that may arise.
- The chairs of those committees will now be included in the university’s fiscal coordinating committee, which contains “representatives of multiple constituencies from across the university where budgeting information and decisions are communicated.”
Last semester, the board of trustees approved the reallocation of dollars from the university’s general funds budget as a result of a reduction in support from the state’s higher education subsidy and the possibility of lower enrollment.
The general funds budget encompasses expenses such as instruction, academic support, public service and student services.
At the time, administrators at public universities throughout the state had braced for a 20% reduction in state funding for the 2021 fiscal year, but that reduction was dramatically softened to 4.38%. The university was also able to break enrollment records for the eighth consecutive year, though with fewer international students.
Given the university was able to weather the pandemic better than expected, a joint budget report by Faculty Senate and the AAUP called for the budget cut to be reduced from 8% to 3%.
“The Faculty Senate/AAUP-UC Joint Budget Committee report has hopefully, then, provided an impetus for needed changes in the way UC determines how to allocate its all-too-finite resources,” the union said. “We only need to look at fellow public Ohio universities like Wright State and Akron that have been devastated by financial mismanagement to understand that UC cannot afford to eliminate faculty input into how its money should be spent.”
The report argues that funds have been diverted away from academics in the form of budget cuts when that money should've been siphoned from areas like administrative salaries, which are growing faster than any other employee group, and the athletics subsidy.
Still, it seems the budget cut will remain at its current level until concerns about the financial impact of the pandemic dissipate.
In January, UC President Neville Pinto said the more than $30 million budget cut made in August will likely remain in place for the duration of the pandemic.
While UC has so far been able to navigate the storm better than other universities, Pinto contends that managing the pandemic has still exerted a “very substantial” cost.
According to Pinto, the main cost drivers have been an increase in staffing needed to enforce pandemic protocols; the 30,000 to 40,000 COVID-19 tests that will be administered for the spring semester; and the loss of approximately 600 students living in residence halls.
“It’s a challenge to manage financially through such uncertain times,” he said. Because of that uncertainty, “we have to stick to the 8% cut,” he added.