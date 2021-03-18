University of Cincinnati (UC) President Neville Pinto has released a statement speaking out against recent incidents of anti-Asian hate on campus.
This follows a demand from the United Asian Advocates – a student organization that was targeted by hate speech during an online event in February – calling on Pinto to release a statement denouncing racism and xenophobia targeting Asian-identifying students.
“Hate and violence against our Asian American communities is rising and reprehensible. As a nation, we must do more to abolish bigotry and protect and celebrate difference,” Pinto said in his statement on Wednesday. “As a campus community, we must show our strength in unity by standing with our Asian American students, faculty, staff and alumni to renounce all forms of hate and violence.”
Incidents of anti-Asian hate crime increased by nearly 150% in 2020, with 122 hate crimes recorded in the country’s 16 most populous cities, according to a report from FiveThirtyEight.
Aashka Raval, a third-year student and the organization’s co-president, said around 50 people were attending the Feb. 23 event, when about 45 minutes into the meeting two people joined and began yelling racist language.
“It wasn't even just anti-Asian, it was anti-Semitic, anti-Black. Just awful words,” Raval previously told The News Record.
Bleuzette Marshall, vice president for equity, inclusion and community impact, has requested a recording of the event from United Asian Advocates.
“When I receive the recording, I will share it with Public Safety and Student Conduct to determine if anyone involved with the virtual intrusion had any affiliation with the university,” Marshall said in an email to The News Record.
The university recognizes harassment and discrimination as a violation of the student code of conduct, which states punishments can include sanction or “removal from activities, courses, residence hall or the university,” following a hearing.
A similar incident occurred during a Dec. 9 event, AACRC Program Coordinator Eric Watford told The News Record in an emailed statement.
“At a point where the conversation was flowing freely and effectively, music started, and an unclothed individual appeared on the screen and began dancing provocatively,” Watford said. “Soon after, other faces appeared, and myriads of hate speech accompanied a barrage of written and racial slurs along with cussing and name calling.”
And in September, John Ucker, an adjunct instructor at the College of Engineering and Applied Science referred to the coronavirus pandemic as the “chinese (sic) virus” in an email to a student.
Ucker’s contract was not renewed for the spring semester, meaning he is no longer teaching at UC, following an internal investigation into his conduct, according to College of Engineering and Applied Science Dean John Weidner.
Pinto also spoke out against the incident involving Ucker in a tweet on Sept. 18.
“There is no place for bigotry in our community or any other,” he said. “We are better than this.”