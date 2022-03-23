The University of Cincinnati (UC) is partnering with the City of Cincinnati to offer city employees and their families reduced tuition for UC’s online programs, the university announced last week.
The partnership is “effective immediately” and will give city employees, their spouses and dependents a 10% discount for specific online programs in the form of scholarships, according to a news release. It will add to the city’s existing tuition reimbursement program, which covers up to 24 credit hours for employees each year, officials said.
“Our city employees work hard every day to provide the essential public services we all depend on. Our core focus with this partnership is to make sure we are doing everything in our power to invest in them,” said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. “I’m extremely grateful that we’re building on our strong relationship with UC, as we work in coordination to connect our residents to a pipeline of opportunities to grow and thrive.”
UC Online offers 104-degree programs and certificates, some of which were ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News and World Report, a recognized leader in college rankings. Two programs – nursing and information technology for veterans – were ranked top five in the nation, while UC’s online bachelor’s program was tied at No. 59, an advance from last year’s ranking.
“Today’s announcement is about deepening a two-century relationship between UC and the city that is its home,” said UC President Neville Pinto. “Our strategic direction, known as ‘Next Lives Here,’ includes a strong focus on improving opportunities and outcomes for those in our city. As a public university, we must prepare a way for an exciting, equitable and affordable future for everyone.”
UC’s online programs have seen a 19% increase in enrollment during the last year, according to university officials.
“UC Online is for working adults, parents, those who want to finish a degree they once started and for individuals who want to pursue a graduate degree or receive specialized training for in-demand jobs,” said Provost Valerio Ferme.
Vice Provost and Dean for UC Online Jason Lemon added: “Students in our programs not only have access to our renowned faculty, but also the supportive programs and services to help them along their academic journey. It is important that online students are supported and that our curricula are delivered in innovative ways.”