University of Cincinnati President Neville Pinto announced that the first two weeks of the spring semester, January 11-24, will be conducted virtually.
In-person classes will begin Jan. 25, in addition to the virtual, hybrid and HyFlex classes, Pinto said in an email to students on Dec. 3.
Students that are returning to residence halls in the spring must complete a COVID-19 test upon their return to campus and must have a reservation time in order to move back in. Reservations will be available Jan. 6-24. More information on residence hall reservations will be available on Dec. 15.
In addition to those living on-campus, any students who want to have access to campus facilities need to make a reservation and complete a COVID-19 test upon return to campus in January. Students will continue to be required to take tests throughout the semester, and once notified, the student must schedule the test within the week. Those who fail to complete a test could be directed to quarantine until a test result is received. More information on testing can be found on the testing page.
In the email, Pinto reminded students to use the UC COVID Check appdaily, in addition to testing. In order to access dining halls, the Campus Recreation Center and libraries, among other campus facilities, a green pass granted through the app is required. Faculty teaching in-person classes and labs are also encouraged to check for green passes upon student entry.
The University will be closed Dec. 24 – Jan. 3 for winter closure but will otherwise remain open. Staff and faculty are still encouraged to work from home as much as possible to reduce campus activity.
Tighter restrictions are pending necessary implementation.
“Please continue to take this health threat seriously and follow the protocols,” Pinto said. “I know that as Bearcats each of you is stepping up to this challenge because it is the right thing to do for one another, for your families and loved ones, and for the community.”