Online programs at the University of Cincinnati (UC) rank among the best in the nation, with two appearing in the top five, according to a U.S. News and World report.
The report ranking the best online programs in 2022 comes as online programs gain more importance at colleges nationwide and more students are considering online education with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. News is a recognized leader in college rankings, according to its website.
UC’s online bachelor’s program was tied at No. 59, an advance from last year’s ranking. It was the university’s online master’s programs that faired the best in the report. Six online master’s programs at UC were ranked in the top 10, including two programs for veterans – nursing and information technology – landing in the top five.
Out of the university’s non-veteran rankings, the online master’s in criminal justice and information technology both ranked No. 9 in the country.
“As an urban public university, online teaching and learning continue to be at the forefront of our mission and are a critical part of our academic offerings,” said UC Provost Val Ferme in a news release. “Providing an opportunity for traditional and non-traditional students, no matter where they reside, to enroll in our nationally renowned programs and earn a degree from the University of Cincinnati not only enriches our community but also the learning and teaching experiences of our students and faculty.”
In addition, UC’s online nursing program also scored high in the report – coming in at No. 11 for non-veteran students, advancing from a number 14 ranking last year.
Other programs to land in the top 100 of the ranking include online master’s in education, No. 34, online master’s in engineering, No. 37, and online MBA, No. 78.
“UC Online is excited to be able to provide a high-quality education, as evidenced in the rankings, to students across the U.S. from all demographic and socio-economic backgrounds,” said Jason Lemon, dean of Cincinnati Online. “These rankings help provide proof that online is an alternate, high quality source of education for those across the U.S. seeking a non-traditional experience at UC.”
Overall, UC ranked as the 148th best national university on a 2022 U.S. News report. Additionally, it ranked as the 143rd best “value school” and the 86th best college for veterans.
U.S. News evaluated more than 1,600 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in the online ranking on factors like student engagement, faculty credentials, and student services and technology.