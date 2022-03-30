Eliot Isaac, the recently retired Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) chief, will be the next person to lead the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Department of Public Safety and Police Division (UCPD), President Neville Pinto announced Wednesday.
The announcement ends a months-long national search to replace UC Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police James Whalen, who announced his retirement in October last year. Isaac will take over on Friday.
Isaac – who has been with CPD for over 30 years, serving as its chief since 2015 – emerged as the top candidate, over Matthew Davis and Gary Lewis, because of his “distinguished service” in Cincinnati, UC officials said.
“His love for this community and his experience leading a top-notch police force made him an obvious choice to lead at UC,” said Pinto. “I’m confident he will be an outstanding safety advocate for our campus.”
Isaac said he is “extremely excited” to be the next Director of Public Safety and UCPD Cheif at UC, noting that he is looking forward to “building upon the accomplishments in Public Safety and deepening the relationships with all of our partners.”
“I recognize the jewel that the University of Cincinnati is for the greater Cincinnati region, and I am thrilled to join the UC team,” he added.
Isaac, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and a graduate of the FBI National Academy, led CPD through several years of declining gun violence in the city until the COVID-19 pandemic, when homicides and shootings spiked.
Though Isaac’s tenure as CPD chief is widely seen as successful, he did endure some controversy.
In 2018, Isaac was added to a federal lawsuit against the city, former City Manager Harry Black, former Mayor John Cranley and others – where a veteran Cincinnati police captain alleged he was passed over for promotion because he challenged city officials. Jeff Butler, the plaintiff, later “won” the lawsuit, accepting a monetary deal in exchange for dismissing his claims. According to his lawyer, the city admitted wrongdoing.
In addition, an investigation by the Cincinnati Enquirer in 2019 found at least 33 officers with “spotty” records were still employed with CPD.
Still, Pinto called Isaac a “recognized as a leader” in community engagement. “He has spent his career creating partnerships and solving crime by relying on intelligence-led policing strategies,” he said.