The University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC) retaliated against a former nurse after filing a worker’s compensation claim and inquiring about time off through the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), federal court documents allege.
Lisa Trout, a longtime nurse who joined UCMC in 2020, initially filed the 10-page lawsuit in the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, accusing the hospital of employment discrimination after she was terminated in March 2021. The case now sits in the U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio, where UCMC continues a push to dismiss the lawsuit.
Trout was injured twice while working at UCMC, the complaint said, resulting in a right knee and elbow injury. After a trip to urgent care one day after slipping on ice, Trout learned she injured her meniscus, the documents state. On or around the same day, Trout filed a worker’s compensation claim.
At the same time, February 2021, Trout’s lawyers said her husband was informed he needed spinal surgery that would require a two-month recovery. Needing to care for her husband during that time, Trout asked UCMC about FMLA leave, which requires employers to provide employees with job-protected, unpaid leave for qualified medical and family reasons.
UCMC told Trout that she did not qualify, according to the complaint. However, the documents claim that she would have by the time of her husband’s surgery.
Later, in March 2021, UCMC Director of Clinical Operations Kelly Acker accused Trout of violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) by accessing her husband’s medical records at work through his MyChart account. Trout’s lawyers claimed that she was “falsely accused” of violating HIPPA.
UCMC’s then fired Trout for the HIPPA violation, which her lawyers said was an adverse employment action. She had no prior disciplinary issues with UCMC, according to the lawsuit, and the hospital skipped “progressive discipline for the alleged infraction.”
“UC Medical Center actually terminated Trout’s employment to interfere with her ability to file a claim for Worker’s Compensation benefits, to retaliate against her filing a claim for Worker’s Compensation benefits, and/or to interfere with her ability to file for FMLA leave,” the documents stated.
UCMC has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, citing Trout’s agreement to the UC Health Arbitration Agreement – which states that Trout must negotiate claims related to her employment with UCMC.
In response to the motion, Trout asked that the court deny UCMC’s request, saying she “never signed an arbitration agreement.” UCMC has maintained that Trout did sign the agreement and that it initiated arbitration, but Trout has refused.
Trout is seeking compensatory and monetary damages, attorney fees, an expungement of all negative documentation and the removal of all UCMC supervisors who engaged in discrimination, according to the suit.