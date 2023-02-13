TNR File Art

UC Medical Center on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Staff members of the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center shared an on-field moment with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin – who suffered a life-threatening injury during an early-January game against the Cincinnati Bengals – before Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. 

“Damar, you won the game of life,” UC Health tweeted Sunday evening. “We are proud to stand with you at the nation’s highest stage.”

The Buffalo Bills, on Twitter, shared a video of the moment and called the UC medical staff “heroes who saved [Hamlin’s] life.”

Days earlier, on Feb. 9, the National Football League (NFL) paid tribute to Hamlin and UC Medical Center at the 12th Annual NFL Honors – where the league hands out awards to its top performers. 

Hamlin was injured in a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals, which was nationally televised on “Monday Night Football.” In the first quarter, the safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After the play, Hamlin stood up and took two steps before collapsing on the field.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and his heartbeat was revived on the field. Then, he was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition.

Hamlin was later transported to a Buffalo-area hospital to continue his recovery. The 24-year-old has since been released to continue his recovery from home. 

