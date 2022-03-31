The University of Cincinnati (UC) Libraries are hosting their annual edible book contest on April 1, celebrating the “ingestion of culture and its fulfilling nourishment” through literary-inspired edible goodies.
The event, which will take place on the fourth floor of the Walter C. Langsam Library from 11 a.m. to noon, will feature 20 participants and their edible creations that represent a book of their choosing. The selected books extend across several genres, ranging from thrillers to classics to nonfiction works and children’s books.
The contest, however, is not just a UC affair. Each year on April 1, universities, organizations and even families from all across the globe have partaken in the celebration of the International Edible Book Festival by turning their favorite titles into delicious goods.
“The purpose of the International Edible Books Festival is to celebrate and promote books – even if in this case we are eating them,” said Melissa Norris, director of library communication at UC and organizer of the annual event. “It’s also a fun way to bring people into the library.”
The International Edible Books Festival began in 2000 and was created by librarian Judith Hoffberg and artist Béatrice Coron. Together, the two created the event in hopes of uniting people from across the world in their love for all things literary. They decided on April 1 as the day for the celebration, marking the birthday of Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, a French gastronome known for his book “Physiologie du goût,” or “The Physiology of Taste.”
UC Libraries first became involved in the festival in 2001, just a year after its establishment. Norris said that while the school event was originally limited to library employees, they opened it up to the public just three years later. Since then, people from all across the UC community have chosen to get involved and illustrate their passion for books with edible goods.
The contest’s judges will make their marks for each good based on characteristics such as its taste and aesthetic, offering titles such as “Most Delicious” and “Most Adorable,” and offering a prize for the winners of “Top Student Entry” and “Best Overall Entry.”
After the contest concludes, attendants are then welcomed to dine on the submitted treats, which in the past has included a variety of baked goods such as cakes and cookies, among other things.
The contest is free and available for public attendance, including students, faculty and staff at UC.
“Because Edible Books is held in early April, a traditionally busy time of the semester, it’s a way to relieve stress and to enjoy ourselves,” said Norris. “Students will also be amazed by the artistry and creativity people showcase in their edible books. I know I am every year.”