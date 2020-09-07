It's critical for prospective college students who identify within the LGBTQ community to find a university with an accepting and supportive environment.
At the University of Cincinnati (UC), community members are working to increase LGBTQ visibility within campus culture and the classroom. This Fall, UC's Department of Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) will offer an LGBTQ+ studies certificate, highlighting intersectional LGBTQ identities, history, theory and culture.
"It's high time. A number of universities throughout the U.S. have LGBTQ studies undergraduate certificates, minors and majors even," said Ashley Currier, UC professor and department head of WGSS.
When Currier became department head last fall, she knew she wanted to take action. Currier was inspired by former UC faculty members' work, Deborah Meem, Michelle Gibson and Jonathan Alexander, who had written the first LGBTQ studies textbook.
"For that history to be associated with WGSS at the University of Cincinnati, it only makes sense for us to have a curriculum, a strong curriculum, in LGBTQ studies," said Currier. "In a sense, it's honor. It honors their legacy, their contributions to both LGBTQ studies and activism."
Further, Currier has been monitoring UC's score on the Campus Pride Index, an organization that measures a university's commitment to LGBTQ-inclusive policy, programming and practice. Currently, UC has a score of 4.5 out of five stars.
Currier is pushing for UC to earn five out of five stars, and believes one reason the university does not is the lack of an LGBTQ studies curriculum.
The certificate is open to everyone; undergraduate and graduate students, community members, faculty and staff.
Throughout their courses, students will discuss the experiences and impact of LGBTQ people around their world and examine LGBTQ concepts, theories and social justice issues. The certificate requires four courses – Human Sexuality, Gender, Race, Class and Sexuality, Queer Studies and Queer Theory – and one elective of the student's choice.
"This credential makes sense for absolutely any discipline, any career because being competent around queer identities and experiences and what matters to the LGBTQ community is always gonna matter because there are always queer people everywhere," said Carolyn Peterson, UC WGSS professor.
Peterson believes learning their own history will empower LGBTQ students and hope they recognize that they are part of something much bigger in the world.
Moving forward, Currier and Peterson hope UC will further LGBTQ visibility by hiring queer faculty and staff of color, investing in LGBTQ spaces on campus and continuing to partner with community organizations that are committed to LGBTQ rights.
To attract prospective LGBTQ students, Peterson would like to see the university create more visible and explicit promotional material that addresses UC's dedication to LGBTQ visibility. Also, she would like UC to continue to find ways to provide all-gender bathrooms across campus.
"If leadership at the university is saying explicitly, 'We support queer students and we want to create an LGBTQ inclusive environment,' then that's also a part of being accountable to the whole UC community," said Peterson.
Across campus and the UC community, Carrier and Peterson have received overwhelming support for the certificate. They hope that it creates a more considerable impact across Cincinnati to become a more friendly place for the LGBTQ community.
Declare a certificate in LGBTQ+ studies here, and contact Carolyn.Peterson@uc.edu if you are interested in exploring your options.