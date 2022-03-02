The University of Cincinnati (UC) is set to raise tuition for the incoming class of Bearcats and graduate students in the medical and College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) programs. This change was approved at the most recent UC Board of Trustees meeting, held on Feb. 22.
Tuition rates will increase 4.6% for the 2022-23 school year for all students established with the Cincinnati Tuition Guarantee (CTG) policy, including new first-year students.
For Ohio citizens, the tuition would be approximately $580 more each year, or $290 a semester.
As for students who are not Ohio residents and do not meet the requirements for reciprocity tuition, the additional tuition expense would be about $642 for a single semester and $1,285 for the year.
These rates are estimations based on the current undergraduate tuition at UC’s Uptown Campus with the approved increase. The recently approved rates will go into effect in the fall semester of 2022, according to the Board of Trustees.
Tuition rates for graduate students in the medical and CCM programs will rise by 5%. The impact of this tuition increase for graduate students will depend on their chosen study, as rates vary depending on each program.
The Board of Trustees is not unprecedented in raising the costs associated with the university, as rates have significantly increased over the past years. In the 2011 and 2012 academic years, it cost an Ohio resident $10,419 per year in tuition at UC, according to the Office of the Bursar.
From this tuition rate to the anticipated tuition rate for the fall, UC has seen a 20.93% upsurge in tuition, equivalent to about $2,758.
In alignment with the tuition program, room and board rates will also increase by 4.6% in the upcoming school year. Rates for students are determined by their room occupancy and style.
Meal plans will follow the cost trend and cost more. However, they have the same value of 15 guest swipes for the all-access meal plan and $150 on the student’s Bearcat Card.
“It might help to realize that the tuition increase for incoming students does not cover the full impact of inflation that is experienced over their time at UC, and the institution assumes the inflationary risk for years 2-4/5,” said Patrick Kowalski, Vice President for Finance. “It might also help to realize that we continue to implement cost savings and efficiencies to also benefit students and families.”
Current undergraduate students at UC will not be impacted by the new tuition rate, in accordance with the CTG. “The Cincinnati Tuition Guarantee is a cohort-based program that sets tuition, mandatory fees, and room and board at a consistent rate for up to four or five years depending on the length of a student’s academic program,” states the policy.
The CTG policy began in 2019 and is available to degree-seeking first-year and transfer students enrolling at Uptown or regional campuses.
All information regarding the tuition guarantee, billing information, payment plans, and related topics are shared routinely and directly with the incoming class of students, as well as online, according to Kowalski.
Phil Collins, head of the Finance and Administration Committee, and Andrew Wessel, undergraduate student trustee, were unavailable for immediate comment.