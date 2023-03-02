This article is part of The News Record’s “UC housing crisis” series, which will continue to cover the University of Cincinnati’s housing shortage.
At the first Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting of the calendar year Tuesday, the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) delivered their lengthy housing petition to the university officials in attendance.
About 30 minutes into the BOT meeting, held in the Teachers-Dyer Complex, members of YDSA appeared silently in the back of the meeting room.
In their hands were homemade signs and banners, protesting the lack of on-campus housing for students and representing the many other issues the group covered in their most recent five-point housing petition.
Related links:
UC housing crisis: Student group petitions university for change
UC housing crisis: Increasing student population means limited student housing
UC housing crisis: University terminates housing agreement with The Deacon
The petition, advertised on social media platforms and through tabling efforts on campus, outlines issues that include adequate dorms for students already in university housing, increased transparency from UC, compensation for students denied or waitlisted from housing, decreased housing costs, and an overall decrease in the number of students accepted to UC each year.
As the students congregated in the back of the meeting room, Phil Collins, chair of the BOT, acknowledged the groups' presence before continuing with the scheduled meeting.
“We certainly value and appreciate your right to express your concerns,” Collins said. "I know the topic of housing will come up at some point here and we appreciate you being respectful of your fellow students and Dr. Menon during the presentation and appreciate you being here and sharing your concerns.”
Despite the silent protest, the chair showed little concern, saying: “We're going to get on with our meeting and respectfully request to let us proceed.”
The issue of housing did come up later in the meeting, as the trustees unanimously approved a series of five new and renewed block leases during the Finance and Administration Committee’s meeting.
“As we continue to implement our housing strategy, it will be necessary to again incur block leases to safely accommodate our new students,” said Pat Kowalski, vice president of finance at UC. Kowalski made no mention of the housing situation for current students seeking to renew their on-campus housing commitments.
While the YDSA members did not speak during the meeting, the group’s protest was acknowledged by UC President Neville Pinto in a concluding statement of the meeting.
The president directly refuted the YDSA petition point to decrease the number of admitted students by stating that the university’s goal to grow is “in alignment with our mission as a public university.”
The president continued, speaking directly to the students in the back of the room, who were still holding their signs, flags and banners of protest after nearly an hour of their quietness.
“We know that housing is a particular issue right now,” Pinto said. “We want to assure you that every incoming undergraduate student who completes the process for housing will be guaranteed an on-campus housing option or a university housing option, I should say.”
Unlike the previous confrontation in the meeting, Pinto did address the issue of returning students being waitlisted or denied on-campus housing.
“For continuing students, we know and have heard your concerns,” Pinto said. “We are working with the senior leadership in the university to address decisions that are best for all, so please we ask for your patience and ask that you work with us.”
YDSA students remained, even after the regular BOT meeting adjourned, to line the hallways, forming almost a tunnel of signage that the university officials and faculty would have to walk through as they left Tuesday’s assembly.