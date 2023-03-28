The University of Cincinnati (UC) administration has repeatedly touted block leasing as a solution to the housing issue. According to UC Board of Trustees (BOT) documentation, the university will have five contracted block leases for the next academic year to provide an additional 842 beds to students.
The contract is said to cost the university $36.2 million annually and approximately $11,500 per bed.
One of the leases for the fall will once again be with The Deacon, whose contract the college had previously canceled without purpose. It will hold 123 beds for incoming students, a reduction of 496 beds, and only for one year.
The block lease agreements also outline partnerships with 43 Partners LLC, a company that operates apartments on 222 Senator Place, which will reserve 114 beds for an initial term of three years.
By far, the largest housing facility is CP Cincy, located at 195 E. McMillian St., with a bed count of 440 for an initial term of three years. UC and CP Cincy have a long history of collaboration, with the college operating residence halls in the complex for many years.
In contrast, Uptown Rental Properties, the managing company of The Jefferson House, located at 2704 Jefferson Ave., received the smallest quantity of beds: 65 for three years.
Finally, Hallmark Student Housing, owner of University Edge, will oversee 248 beds on 3250 Jefferson Ave. for two years.
However, the BOT documentation only tells part of the story. Although Uptown Rental Properties received little from the lease agreement, closer inspection shows differently. Craig Coffman incorporated 43 Partners LLC on Dec. 24, 2014, and Coffman did so as vice president for Uptown Rental Properties, a position he still holds.
Similarly, filings from the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts give insight into the company's management style. Since December last year, Uptown has submitted ten eviction lawsuits against its tenants. Of those, five were dismissed.
Hallmark Communities, proprietors of numerous complexes throughout the United States, setting aside 3250 Jefferson Ave. already owns the apartment block on Jefferson, billing it "University Edge." Praised by UC's website for its "sprawling courtyard perfect for studying, hanging with friends, and enjoying the great outdoors" and a plethora of amenities, left unmentioned is how much their rooms cost.
A visit to the building's website will show visitors what they intend to charge customers during the 2023-2024 lease term. For example, a one-bedroom studio will cost over $1,215, while a two-bedroom with an equal number of baths will cost $1,100. Their cheapest accommodations are $975.00.
CP Cincy's umbrella company, Book & Ladder, keeps their facilities similarly priced. Three bedrooms cost $894 and four are $804
While the apartment block leases provide extra beds for university students, they come at a high price point. According to last year's housing rates, an apartment-style dorm will cost students over $5,000 per semester for a total of $10,030 for an academic year.
Considering that an academic semester is about 15 weeks, students pay an average of $335 per week. This contrasts the housing cost for a student living in a traditional dorm, which costs about $255 per week.
Students being moved off campus to the areas of block leases would receive a dorm, but it will cost them over $2300 more to receive these accommodations.
However, no information has yet been released about housing costs for the upcoming school year.