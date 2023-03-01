This article is part of The News Record’s “UC housing crisis” series, which will continue to cover the University of Cincinnati’s housing shortage.
In the midst of confusion and frustration surrounding on-campus housing, nearly 1,200 students have signed and endorsed a petition from the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), which demands solutions and reform from the college.
The petition, created in early February, outlines five long- and short-term solutions that YDSA feels will remedy the current housing crisis, which has left many current students in disarray as they were denied on-campus housing or were waitlisted.
Related links:
UC housing crisis: Increasing student population means limited student housing
UC housing crisis: University terminates housing agreement with The Deacon
UC overbooks on-campus housing, offers moving incentives
The five points of the petition include adequate dorms for students already in university housing, increased transparency from UC, compensation for students denied or waitlisted from housing, decreased housing costs, and an overall decrease in the number of students accepted to UC each year.
These action points, some more pragmatic than others, have become a rallying point for students and have gained traction with the UC community over the past weeks as YDSA has advertised their petition on social media and tabled for multiple days on Main Street.
The points of the petition are diverse and are a commentary on five separate issues, so no single goal statement was addressed in the written petition.
According to Sean Bridge, a third-year computer science student and co-chair of the UC’s YDSA, the petition’s main function is to raise awareness about the housing-related issues current students are facing.
“The main impact is that this is raising awareness about the issue,” Bridge said. “We want the signatures to show that not just the student body, but the surrounding community cares about this issue. This is going to have an adverse effect both on students and the surrounding community.”
Each of the petition's five initiatives outlines individual problems and solutions for the university to consider.
Firstly, YDSA demands adequate housing for current residents and ensures those dorms are in livable conditions. According to Bridge, the group wrapped a previous free laundry campaign into this most current demand.
“This is a wider point about expanding accessible housing options, like reducing any hazardous conditions in the dorms, because we've heard about incidents of people going to hospitals because of black mold, or cockroaches and rats in dorms like Dabney,” Bridge said.
Next, the petition covers transparency, with YDSA demanding better disclosure of the projected housing needs and the current number of university-owned beds, statistics on the incoming classes and pricing changes.
The group wants “the university to be transparent with these facts and publish them to students ahead of the housing application being open so that students can make informed choices when it comes to choosing on-campus housing.”
Bridge said this is one initiative the university could enact “immediately.”
The third and fourth main points of the petition talk about the financial aspects of the housing crisis for students, with the petition demanding that current students who were denied on-campus housing get compensation “greater than or equal to 7,000 dollars a year” for their loss, as well as the university decreasing housing costs for residents overall.
To fund these initiatives, Bridge proposed that part of the money could come from university-paid salaries.
“The university spends a lot of its money on administrative salaries and fees,” Bridge said. “Pinto makes an incredible amount of money.”
Lastly, what YDSA has defined as their core issue is decreasing the number of students admitted into the university each year.
“If the university chose to not admit as many students and would be more careful with how they grew and actually built out a plan to do it sustainably if they wanted to grow at all, then we wouldn't be having these issues,” Bridge said. “If that issue was solved, it would greatly reduce the need for all of the other demands.”
The outlined goals were developed and voted on by the students of YDSA over a series of three meetings. According to Bridge, their attendance at those YDSA meetings represents around 30 students, primarily first and second students of a variety of majors. Many of YDSA’s students personally encountered issues in finding university housing for the coming academic year.
“We believe that the university, even if they don't want to, and may not be interested in doing it, could logistically do and could actually solve within their own power,” Bridge said.
The vast points proclaimed in the petition are not all measurable, so it is hard to know what the university may do after seeing student demands. For now, the petition continues to gain the support of students in person and over social media.
Overall, Bridge’s message for university administration is simple: “Listen to the demands; Decrease the amount of students come into campus and compensate the students who have been screwed over by the administration's choices.”