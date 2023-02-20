This article is part of The News Record’s “UC housing crisis” series, which will continue to cover the University of Cincinnati’s housing shortage.
Throughout the past decade, the number of students attending the University of Cincinnati (UC) has increased rapidly, from 42,656 students a decade ago to 47,914 in the current academic year.
But the sharp increase comes with the inevitable lack of campus housing – a problem UC currently faces. It is especially evident now, as the campus housing portal opens for new and returning students.
The housing portal opened on Feb. 6 for current UC students, with the room selection happening this week, until Feb. 17. For new students, applications for housing are currently open and will remain open until May 1.
As more students seek on-campus housing, returning undergraduates find restrictions that may deter them from living in dorms again.
For example, housing is first come first serve, with a maximum number of spaces open for current students. Additionally, residents can only choose one roommate in the housing portal.
“Spaces allocated for contract renewal are limited,” reads an email from UC’s University Housing. “Students seeking to renew will have options available primarily in our leased locations [apartment-style] and not all spaces will be available for assignment.”
Those apartment-style buildings that the university references include U Square, The Eden, Bellevue Gardens, 101 E. Corry and Jefferson House, to name a few – some of which are as far as half of a mile away from UC’s campus.
“While UC is a destination campus, we have a number of flexible tools to help meet demand,” said Carl Dieso, assistant vice president of University Housing. “Importantly, because of that, in Fall 2022, every incoming student who fully completed their housing application by the deadline was indeed provided a bed in the UC Housing portfolio this past fall, unless they voluntarily opted to forego or delay their stay in UC Housing.”
UC was able to accommodate the growing number of students requesting on-campus housing last fall. But that process was not without fault.
Last year, returning residents who requested on-campus housing were relocated off-campus to CP Cincy on E. McMillan Street or encouraged to cancel their housing contracts altogether.
“We are making the same commitment and guarantee to our incoming class of Fall 2023 that we fulfilled last year,” Dieso said. “Any incoming student who fully completes the housing application by the deadline is guaranteed a bed in the UC Housing portfolio.”
Dieso also said that residence halls, such as the newly renovated Calhoun Hall, will help to accommodate the needs of first-year students.
“For the incoming class of Fall 2023, Calhoun Hall and other housing in the central core of campus will see greater prioritization for first-year students in the incoming class,” Dieso said. “This is designed to further help with acclimation to university life during a key transition period for them.”
But this means returning students are likely to be pushed to the fringes of university living: off-campus apartments.
This year, Dieso and the university have promised to give all incoming students housing, but upper-class students who request housing were only accepted on a limited basis or their application would be waitlisted.
“That returning student housing application was first-come, first-serve in terms of university-managed beds, mostly within university leases adjacent to or near campus,” Dieso said. “Those returning students who did fully complete a housing application and were accepted into university-managed housing are guaranteed a bed for the 2023-24 year.”
All other students have been placed on a waitlist.
The Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) has created a petition to raise a number of demands with the university, including increased transparency in the housing process.
“Year after year the university is admitting more and more students into an increasingly limited number of dorms,” reads the petition. “This past fall, we saw first hand the effects of this housing crisis on both university students and the surrounding community.”
The group’s demands from the university range from free laundry for residents to decreasing the number of students admitted to the university to lower the housing costs for students. The petition outlines many of the hardships that students, who request campus housing face.