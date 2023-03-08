This article is part of The News Record’s “UC housing crisis” series, which will continue to cover the University of Cincinnati’s housing shortage.
Students and faculty alike have shared concerns over the University of Cincinnati (UC) housing crisis, a topic staff members spoke about at the most recent Staff Senate meeting on March 1.
Patrick Kowalski, senior vice president of administration and finance at UC, spoke at the meeting, primarily echoing the assurance that first-year students who request housing will have access to a room.
“We know all freshmen coming in have a bed,” Kowalski said, and those beds will be located “inside the campus core.”
However, such accommodations may be difficult for upperclassmen to find, a reality Kowalski didn't deny. Housing for older students will be found “outside of the core, and in block lease housing.”
According to Kowalski, 1,500 people currently remain on the waitlist, a number he said was insignificant. Those students are not guaranteed university housing accommodations for the coming year.
“There are a lot of people on the list who already have housing,” Kowalski said, stating “the real number is gonna be much lower.”
Kowalski promoted the university’s building projects, saying that the university is planning to build an additional 3,500 beds, 600 to 800 of which will become available when on-campus residence halls are re-established.
The on-campus housing which Kowalski references is Siddall Hall, a residence hall that is currently vacant as it undergoes an $85 million renovation. Before the remodel, the dorm was able to house 570 students, according to the UC Housing website.
Likewise, Daniel Carl, chair of the Faculty Senate, believes that “bringing back Siddall” will create housing for a “significant number of students.”
Carl said the university would address housing shortages with block leases, creating housing for a “significant number of students," alongside “bringing back Siddall” and “building a new housing structure off of McMillian."
Speaking about increasing house prices, Carl agreed that “price gouging,” was an issue, and explained it's “going to continue being an issue.” This state of affairs, Kowalski argued, would make housing in the area more affordable overall, because of “a lot more supply than there is demand.”
Carl said class expansion was positive for UC’s departments. “With an increase in students comes increased funding,” Carl said.
Kowalski said the situation was a necessary consequence of expansion and unavoidable. Kowalski framed the increasing number of admitted students as a “culture change.”
Carl said faculty members have been “very much aware” of existing concerns and that they “have had their opportunities to express their concerns with the provost's office.”
Gretchen Hart, the director of undergraduate advising for the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences (CEAS), disagrees, saying students have come to her with a multitude of worries, ranging from “UC prioritizing first-year students and ignoring second-year students [and above]” and “lack of communication from UC” to “leaving UC due to frustration with housing.”
Housing stability is an essential part of a person’s life, Hart said, and impacts a student's ability to learn. “Housing stability is stressful,” Hart said, adding that distance from campus is a “stumbling block” which “depletes the sense of welcome and community.”
“There is less of a sense of belonging,” Hart said.
Hart also spoke about how the increasing student body, which is feeding the housing crisis, impacts faculty members, with many of her colleagues saying, “students are tardy more frequently” and “absenteeism is a growing problem.”
As for increased classroom sizes, Hart felt a “lack of classrooms and inability to offer courses to meet demand,” was a growing problem. When she refers these thoughts to the administration, Hart said she often receives the same response, the same one given by Kowalski and Carl: “it is a good problem to have.”
Estimates reviewed by Student Body President Isaac Smitherman showed around 10,000 to 15,000 more staff and faculty will be hired over several years to accommodate the growth in the student population. Simultaneously, the college’s expansion requires further spending to “provide more resources for them," Smitherman said.
Despite projecting confidence, the narratives shared by administrators sometimes directly contradicted statements given by members of staff. Specifically, Carl named the Faculty Senate’s Budget and Priorities Committee as a key driver of housing conversations, saying its members “fought very vocally for students.” In a follow-up email, Carl said the committee “has had direct conversations on the housing issues.”
However, Peter Disimile, who sits on the budget committee, said that "to my knowledge, we have not had any communication with the UC admin regarding this issue."
Hart offered her own solutions for the housing crisis, namely increasing undergraduate student numbers online, and focusing on graduate programs.
Most important of all, Hart felt that if UC intends to continue on this trajectory, we should begin “really digging into exactly how many students UC truthfully can successfully enroll at one time and not have to continue to spread and gentrify surrounding communities.”