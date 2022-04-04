University of Cincinnati (UC) Health officials celebrated a significant milestone in its $221 million Clifton Campus revitalization last week, as construction workers placed the final structural beam atop a new emergency department and surgical building at UC Medical Center.
UC Health and UC College of Medicine leaders and employees gathered with community and construction partners for a “topping out” ceremony, marking the occasion by placing their signatures on the final beam. The moment, an important step in any construction project, signals exterior and interior work can begin as the building begins to take shape.
The revitalization, the largest capital project in UC Health’s history, broke ground in late summer 2021 after the system announced the plans in October 2019. Officials expect the project to be finished in late summer 2023, transforming the delivery of emergency and surgical care at UC Medical Center, the only Level 1 trauma center for adults in Greater Cincinnati.
“Today, we celebrate the next chapter in a 200-year legacy of providing healthcare in this region,” said Rick Hinds, interim president & CEO of UC Health. “This marks a new day for UC Health, as our physical facilities transform to reflect the world-class care that occurs within our walls.”
According to a news release, the project will:
- Expand UC Medical Center’s Emergency Department (ED), with officials saying the 41,000 square-foot addition will “significantly improve” capacity and patient flow.
- Renovate the existing 35,000 square-foot ED to “provide additional emergency response ability and ‘surge’ capacity for emergency and crisis situations.”
- Build three additional floors above the new ED to add an observation unit, a flexible ICU and a 28-bed unit.
- Build a four-story surgical building that will expand surgical capacity at the hospital, adding eight new operating rooms as well as new waiting areas and pre-operative clinics.
“With these new facilities, you can expect the best of the best in not only our region, but in the entire country,” said Dr. Arthur M. Pancioli, Richard C. Levy Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the UC College of Medicine.