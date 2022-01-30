Jim Obergefell, the University of Cincinnati (UC) graduate whose name has become synonymous with marriage equality in the U.S., announced last week he is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.
Obergefell, the plaintiff in the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that guaranteed same-sex couples the right to marry, will run as a Democrat in Ohio’s 89th District, which covers a northern part of the state near Cleveland. He will challenge first-term Republican incumbent D.J. Swearingen.
“I don’t mind being the underdog,” said Obergefell on his campaign website. “I’m not afraid to take on any issue when it’s the right thing to do. Doing the right thing is never wrong. I’ve spent my life standing up and stepping forward to ensure everyone is treated equally with dignity and respect, and I will bring that same fighting spirit as your state representative.”
Obergefell, who graduated from UC in 1990, will forever be considered a gay rights icon across the nation after fighting for the right to marry his longtime partner, John Arthur. The two, who lived in Cincinnati for many years, met at Uncle Woody’s Bar on Calhoun St.
In 2011, Arthur, the “most important” person in Obergefell’s life, was diagnosed with the terminal, progressive neurodegenerative disease ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, meaning he had only a few years left to live. According to the ALS Association, the average life expectancy for someone with the disease is two to five years. There is still no cure.
“I was devastated,” Obergefell said.
In 2013, the two decided to get married but couldn’t do so in Ohio because of the state constitution, having to travel to Maryland to tie the knot.
“It wasn’t easy to take a bedridden, dying man to another state to do something Ohio prevented us from doing, but we did it,” Obergefell said.
Months later, Arthur died a lawfully married man, but Ohio still refused to recognize their marriage in any way. Arthur’s death certificate in Ohio marked him as unmarried, with no mention of Obergefell being the surviving spouse.
So, Obergefell sued the state, taking it to the Supreme Court and winning marriage equality for same-sex couples in all 50 states.
“I felt like an equal American for the first time in my life as an out, gay man,” he said.
Obergefell will face an uphill battle as the district hasn’t elected a Democrat to the seat since 2012, and Swearingen won 57.3% of the vote in the 2020 election.
“Some people underestimated me in my fight for marriage equality, and that was a mistake,” he said.
Along with protecting Lake Erie and improving job access, a top priority for Obergefell is LGBTQ rights.
“The LGBTQ+ community is under attack, especially the transgender community,” he said at a press conference, giving the “LGBTQ community in Ohio has my word that I will do everything in my power to fight for them.”
If elected, Obergefell would become the second LGBTQ person to become a member of the Ohio General Assembly. Ohio state Sen. Nickie Antonio (D) was the first.