Only two hours after another preacher using hateful rhetoric arrived on the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus, students gathered at the African American Cultural Resource Center's (AACRC) main lounge for a forum on reproductive justice on Tuesday, Oct. 25, organized by Planned Parenthood subsidiary UC Generation Action, Student Government (SG) and the Women's Center.
The event's goal was to create a feeling of connectedness with fellow students and help attendees "understand what reproductive justice looks like on campus," according to Lily Stewart, co-president of Generation Action (Gen A).
Stewart runs Gen A with Soumya Jaiswal, a fourth-year medical sciences student, who are both active advocates for abortion rights on campus. Jaiswal represented Planned Parenthood at a reproductive justice summit in the nation's capital earlier this semester.
Defining bodily autonomy as the "power and agency to make choices over our own bodies and future," Gen A's representatives described how someone's autonomy could be violated. Examples included someone's husband "forcing the spouse to not use contraceptives" or a person engaging in "unwanted sex in exchange for food or income."
One attendee then recommended Peers Helping Peers, an organization that "purchases things for survivors of sexual assault," such as transportation or eradicating court fees. Stewart made a point of expressing how dismal the reproductive rights ecosystem was before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson, overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. "Even before Roe, it wasn't looking good," Stewart said.
Claire Forbes, a second-year medical science student, recently joined Gen A and connected subpar reproductive care with the broader failure of the American medical system. "Bad maternal-fetal outcome rates," are a symptom of medical care's for-profit nature, Forbes argued, citing no paternal or parental leave as another reason for inadequate reproductive rights and advocating for universal healthcare.
The event was sparsely populated, with eight people in total attending. It was mentioned during the forum and led to a discussion surrounding effective organizing.
Referencing the street preachers who appeared on Main Street hours before, SG Senator Adelene Somerville expressed annoyance at how divisive figures get so much attention. "This room should be filled tonight," said Somerville.
"A lot of people are angry, but not organized enough," said SG Speaker of the Senate Aaskha Raval. "UC leadership actively tries to dismantle movements when they're coming up."
Similarly, Gen A believes their work will become harder in the coming years. The Republican Party's chances of taking Congress have improved, and with those improvements comes an increase in anti-abortion legislation.
According to New York Times research, 13 states have enacted a six-week or total abortion ban. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham recently introduced a bill proposing a federal 15-week abortion ban.
Meanwhile, statutes punishing individuals and organizations that aid or abet, the procurement of an abortion, have become more commonplace. Gen A foresees a reality wherein their work is no longer legal. But, according to leadership, there are already contingency plans in place.
In a world where abetting an abortion becomes criminal, the "bulk of this work will go to lower organizations," which are off the radar and underground, according to Stewart. Even if they cannot continue, she knows the fight for bodily autonomy will continue. "Even if this work becomes illegal, it's still gonna get done," Stewart said.