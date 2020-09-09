A finance major at the University of Cincinnati's Linder College of Business, Romain Mayambi, is showing the world a glimpse of his creative side through the lens of his camera as a fashion photographer.
Mayambi was born and raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He moved to the United States six years ago and attended Aiken High School, a public school in Cincinnati. After graduating from high school, Mayambi attended UC Blue Ash and later transferred to UC's main campus.
Mayambi realized his passion for fashion photography when he was a freshman at UC Blue Ash.
"My first semester there, I just saw people walking around, and I always love seeing people dress up really nicely," said Mayambi. "I didn't have a camera at the time, so, I was talking to one of my best friends and I asked him, 'What if I walked up to strangers and asked them to take pictures, but with my phone?' He said that wouldn't look right. One of my other friends had a camera at the time so she let me borrow it for a little bit at the time. I eventually got my own."
Over time, fashion photography became much more than a hobby for Mayambi, eventually becoming his passion and outlet in life.
"I shoot almost every week," said Mayambi. "I'll be doing homework then I take a break and jump into editing pictures. I feel like editing pictures can be therapeutic. I relax, I play music in the background and I enjoy the whole process. It doesn't feel like I'm working."
Mayambi started to develop his style for his brand. "I try to make it as different as possible because I know there's a lot of fashion photographers out there. I try to include an industrial look, kind of rough-looking if that makes sense. It's 'out of the city' type photography," said Mayambi.
His approach to his work comes from an inner reflection of his own personal look.
"That's a style that I love to put on for myself. So, when I see people who have the same style, I feel like there's a connection, and we feel like we have something to talk about," he said.
He has had his work reposted several times on Instagram, but a few months ago, he did a photoshoot for a company called Black Owned, a well-known brand in Cincinnati. He had the opportunity to work with them on their project that involved creating a brand-new collection.
Mayambi is currently providing photography and video work while collaborating with one of his best friends. His end goal is to start his own clothing brand.
"At the moment I'm trying to build up and create connections in Cincinnati and connect with different people with different types of fashions, and hopefully be able to branch out," said Mayambi. He would love to work with clothing brands such as H&M, Gap and more in the future.