Cincinnati, OH (45221)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.